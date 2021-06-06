Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
A peak inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts

Aaron McMillan

Published: 7:00 AM June 6, 2021   
Holidaymakers enjoying one of the beach huts at Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Boode

Holidaymakers enjoying one of the beach huts at Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Boode - Credit: Danielle Booden

For many, it is their pride and joy, a beach hut sitting on the Norfolk coast.

As the summer rapidly approaches us more and more people will be heading towards the seaside to soak in the sun, sea and sand. For those lucky enough to own one, a trip to the beach is enhanced with their beach hut standing proudly upon the sand or along the promenade.

Huts in Wells-next-the-Sea can reach up to £60,000 for a prime spot on the coast, and with rentals of huts soaring across the town, with both Pinewoods and The Happy Huts reporting a major increase in the demand.

But, what is inside these huts that makes them so unique?

In Wells-next-the-Sea, 10 people let us have a peek inside the huts they were using to see what makes them have such high demand.

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Holidaymakers enjoying one of the beach huts at Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Boode

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Wells-next-the-Sea News

