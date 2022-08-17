Property spotlight: Four-bed home with 'secret garden' goes on the market

Gallery

A new home listed by Bailey Bird & Warren at 37a Holt Road in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

A Fakenham property with a "secret garden" has just been put up for sale.

The home, at 37a Holt Road, is described as a spacious family home and is on the market with Bailey Bird & Warren.

The garden at 37a Holt Road, a new home listed by Bailey Bird & Warren - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The estate agent is inviting people to view the south-facing house, its beautiful outside space and the intriguing garden.

Located just a quarter of a mile from the town centre, the four-bedroom house is described as being deceptively spacious.

The garden at 37a Holt Road, a new home listed by Bailey Bird & Warren - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

It includes gas-fired central heating, double glazing, two reception rooms, a conservatory, kitchen and breakfast room, utility room, and a family bathroom - along with ample parking space and a garage.

The gardens are a notable feature of the property, being well-stocked and offering a high standard of privacy.

The garden at 37a Holt Road, a new home listed by Bailey Bird & Warren - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

At the end of the garden, a set of steps leads up to a well-enclosed ‘secret garden’, which is shaded by trees.

Offers in the region of £425,000 are being sought.

The garden at 37a Holt Road, a new home listed by Bailey Bird & Warren - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The conservatory at 37a Holt Road, a new home listed by Bailey Bird & Warren - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

Inside 37a Holt Road, a new home listed by Bailey Bird & Warren in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren