Gallery
Property spotlight: Four-bed home with 'secret garden' goes on the market
- Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren
A Fakenham property with a "secret garden" has just been put up for sale.
The home, at 37a Holt Road, is described as a spacious family home and is on the market with Bailey Bird & Warren.
The estate agent is inviting people to view the south-facing house, its beautiful outside space and the intriguing garden.
Located just a quarter of a mile from the town centre, the four-bedroom house is described as being deceptively spacious.
It includes gas-fired central heating, double glazing, two reception rooms, a conservatory, kitchen and breakfast room, utility room, and a family bathroom - along with ample parking space and a garage.
The gardens are a notable feature of the property, being well-stocked and offering a high standard of privacy.
At the end of the garden, a set of steps leads up to a well-enclosed ‘secret garden’, which is shaded by trees.
Most Read
- 1 Stunning drone shots capture high tide in Wells
- 2 Villagers come to the aid of deprived ducks after pond dries up
- 3 What is like to run holiday lets in Wells?
- 4 Youngster described as 'miracle baby' turns six years old
- 5 Norfolk Restaurant Week returning for 2022 with discounts across county
- 6 Dentist offers free check-up days for children to tackle backlog
- 7 Girls' football team enjoys surge in interest after Lionesses' success
- 8 Plans for roundabout at accident blackspot set for submission
- 9 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
- 10 7 fantastic village shops to visit in Norfolk
Offers in the region of £425,000 are being sought.