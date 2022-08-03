Property spotlight: Former job centre transformed into four-bedroom home
- Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren
A converted job centre could be the ideal candidate for somebody's new home.
Built in 2019 at the site of a former job centre in Norwich Road, Fakenham - just a quarter of a mile from the town centre - Bailey Bird & Warren is offering a spacious four-bedroom property across three floors.
The home includes an almost-40ft open-plan living space with dining room, luxury fitted kitchen and sitting room with full-width bi-fold doors. They open onto a paved terrace and fenced, lawned garden.
On the first and second floors, prospective buyers will find a master bedroom with en-suite, a family bathroom, three further double bedrooms, a cloakroom and a laundry room.
The property also has off-road parking.
The home is heated by a gas-fired central heating system with a state-of-the-art control system, and there are modern, sealed double-glazing units throughout.
Offers of around £400,000 are being invited.
Most Read
- 1 Village petrol station passing fuel savings on to drivers
- 2 Man's body found on north Norfolk beach
- 3 Norfolk village celebrates ties with USA by unveiling new sign
- 4 Farm launches pick-your-own sunflower days
- 5 Road blocked after three vehicle crash in north Norfolk
- 6 Property spotlight: Former job centre transformed into four-bedroom home
- 7 You can now travel around Norfolk with one bus ticket
- 8 PICTURES: Household Cavalry enjoys annual trip to Holkham beach
- 9 Boots apologies as lack of pharmacist restricts opening hours
- 10 Wells carnival chair invites everyone to the party
For more information, call Nick at Bailey Bird & Warren on 01328 864763.