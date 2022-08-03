Property spotlight: Former job centre transformed into four-bedroom home

A spacious four-bedroom property in Norwich Road, Fakenham, is on the market - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

A converted job centre could be the ideal candidate for somebody's new home.

Built in 2019 at the site of a former job centre in Norwich Road, Fakenham - just a quarter of a mile from the town centre - Bailey Bird & Warren is offering a spacious four-bedroom property across three floors.

The back garden of the converted job centre in Norwich Road, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The home includes an almost-40ft open-plan living space with dining room, luxury fitted kitchen and sitting room with full-width bi-fold doors. They open onto a paved terrace and fenced, lawned garden.

On the first and second floors, prospective buyers will find a master bedroom with en-suite, a family bathroom, three further double bedrooms, a cloakroom and a laundry room.

The property also has off-road parking.

The home is heated by a gas-fired central heating system with a state-of-the-art control system, and there are modern, sealed double-glazing units throughout.

Offers of around £400,000 are being invited.

For more information, call Nick at Bailey Bird & Warren on 01328 864763.

