Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Lifestyle >

Property spotlight: Former job centre transformed into four-bedroom home

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:52 AM August 3, 2022
A spacious four-bedroom property in Norwich Road, Fakenham, is on the market

A spacious four-bedroom property in Norwich Road, Fakenham, is on the market - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

A converted job centre could be the ideal candidate for somebody's new home.

Built in 2019 at the site of a former job centre in Norwich Road, Fakenham - just a quarter of a mile from the town centre - Bailey Bird & Warren is offering a spacious four-bedroom property across three floors. 

The back garden of the converted job centre in Norwich Road, Fakenham

The back garden of the converted job centre in Norwich Road, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The home includes an almost-40ft open-plan living space with dining room, luxury fitted kitchen and sitting room with full-width bi-fold doors. They open onto a paved terrace and fenced, lawned garden. 

On the first and second floors, prospective buyers will find a master bedroom with en-suite, a family bathroom, three further double bedrooms, a cloakroom and a laundry room.

The property also has off-road parking. 

The four-bedroom spacious, three-floor property at the former job centre in Norwich Road, Fakenham, is on the market

The four-bedroom spacious, three-floor property at the former job centre in Norwich Road, Fakenham, is on the market - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The home is heated by a gas-fired central heating system with a state-of-the-art control system, and there are modern, sealed double-glazing units throughout. 

Offers of around £400,000 are being invited. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Village petrol station passing fuel savings on to drivers
  2. 2 Man's body found on north Norfolk beach
  3. 3 Norfolk village celebrates ties with USA by unveiling new sign
  1. 4 Farm launches pick-your-own sunflower days
  2. 5 Road blocked after three vehicle crash in north Norfolk
  3. 6 Property spotlight: Former job centre transformed into four-bedroom home
  4. 7 You can now travel around Norfolk with one bus ticket
  5. 8 PICTURES: Household Cavalry enjoys annual trip to Holkham beach
  6. 9 Boots apologies as lack of pharmacist restricts opening hours
  7. 10 Wells carnival chair invites everyone to the party

For more information, call Nick at Bailey Bird & Warren on 01328 864763.

The four-bedroom spacious, three-floor property at the former job centre in Norwich Road, Fakenham, is on the market

The four-bedroom spacious, three-floor property at the former job centre in Norwich Road, Fakenham, is on the market - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The property in Norwich Road, Fakenham, has off-road parking

The property in Norwich Road, Fakenham, has off-road parking - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

The forecourt of Shell in Fakenham, on Creake Road, on July 28, 2022

Driver's blast at petrol station price 'lottery'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Wells whelker Harvester, which is now owned by Rescue Wooden Boats, at the Maritime Heritage Festival

Gallery

Hundreds enjoy weekend of entertainment at maritime festival

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Julia Taylor-Stanley (left) and Hilary Davis (right), from Artemis Films, have just started their three-phase plan

Team behind ‘state-of-the-art’ Norfolk film studio share their vision

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police arrested three people and caught 41 drivers speeding in Great Yarmouth as part of Ope

4x4 truck and quadbike stolen as thieves target outbuildings around Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon