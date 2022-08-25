Property spotlight: Home built on town's former cricket pitch

Gallery

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

This Fakenham property could be the perfect all-rounder - and might just bowl you over.

The three-bedroom, link-detached family home at The Lawn is built on the site of Fakenham’s former cricket pitch.

Built in 1998 by Norfolk Homes, the house includes a south-facing sitting room, a fitted kitchen/dining room, utility room and a conservatory.

On the first floor is a master bedroom with en-suite shower, two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is gas-fired central heating and sealed unit double glazing throughout the property.

Located about a quarter of a mile from the town centre, the home also includes off-street parking and an integral garage.

Outside, there is a well-enclosed back garden with a patio area, lawn, small garden store and summer house.

The agent, Bailey Bird & Warren, is seeking offers in the region of £350,000. Call 01328 864763 to find out more or arrange a viewing.

To view the listing, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/96597064#.

The back garden at the three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The back garden at the three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

