Gallery
Property spotlight: Home built on town's former cricket pitch
- Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren
This Fakenham property could be the perfect all-rounder - and might just bowl you over.
The three-bedroom, link-detached family home at The Lawn is built on the site of Fakenham’s former cricket pitch.
Built in 1998 by Norfolk Homes, the house includes a south-facing sitting room, a fitted kitchen/dining room, utility room and a conservatory.
On the first floor is a master bedroom with en-suite shower, two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.
There is gas-fired central heating and sealed unit double glazing throughout the property.
Located about a quarter of a mile from the town centre, the home also includes off-street parking and an integral garage.
Outside, there is a well-enclosed back garden with a patio area, lawn, small garden store and summer house.
Most Read
- 1 Woman to stand trial accused of dangerous driving
- 2 Town centre Tesco store reopens after closing due to flooding
- 3 Norfolk hotel named among best in UK for a dog-friendly holiday
- 4 Heavy delays after fallen telegraph pole closes A1067
- 5 Rain fails to dampen Fakenham students' spirits on GCSE results day
- 6 Departing lifeboat to host annual service for final time
- 7 Fallen trees and heavy rain as thunderstorms hit Norfolk
- 8 'The eagle has landed' - rector's delight as stolen lecterns are returned
- 9 Police officer urges vigilance amid rising reports of scams
- 10 Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit Norfolk and Waveney
The agent, Bailey Bird & Warren, is seeking offers in the region of £350,000. Call 01328 864763 to find out more or arrange a viewing.
To view the listing, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/96597064#.