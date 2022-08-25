Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Lifestyle >

Gallery

Property spotlight: Home built on town's former cricket pitch

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:13 PM August 25, 2022
The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

This Fakenham property could be the perfect all-rounder - and might just bowl you over.

The three-bedroom, link-detached family home at The Lawn is built on the site of Fakenham’s former cricket pitch. 

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

Built in 1998 by Norfolk Homes, the house includes a south-facing sitting room, a fitted kitchen/dining room, utility room and a conservatory. 

On the first floor is a master bedroom with en-suite shower, two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom. 

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

There is gas-fired central heating and sealed unit double glazing throughout the property. 

Located about a quarter of a mile from the town centre, the home also includes off-street parking and an integral garage.

Outside, there is a well-enclosed back garden with a patio area, lawn, small garden store and summer house.

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman to stand trial accused of dangerous driving
  2. 2 Town centre Tesco store reopens after closing due to flooding
  3. 3 Norfolk hotel named among best in UK for a dog-friendly holiday
  1. 4 Heavy delays after fallen telegraph pole closes A1067
  2. 5 Rain fails to dampen Fakenham students' spirits on GCSE results day
  3. 6 Departing lifeboat to host annual service for final time
  4. 7 Fallen trees and heavy rain as thunderstorms hit Norfolk
  5. 8 'The eagle has landed' - rector's delight as stolen lecterns are returned
  6. 9 Police officer urges vigilance amid rising reports of scams
  7. 10 Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit Norfolk and Waveney

The agent, Bailey Bird & Warren, is seeking offers in the region of £350,000. Call 01328 864763 to find out more or arrange a viewing. 

To view the listing, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/96597064#.

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The back garden at the three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham

The back garden at the three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The back garden at the three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham

The back garden at the three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham

The three-bedroom link-detached modern family home on The Lawn in Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

A view of Cattle Market Street from Bridge Street in Fakenham

'Genuine shock' after biker killed in town centre hit-and-run

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police car. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Live News

Man in his 20s dies after hit-and-run

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Fakenham

33-year-old charged in connection with fatal crash in Fakenham

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Village being added to mobile post office route

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon