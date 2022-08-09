Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Property Spotlight: The home dubbed a 'gardener's delight'

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:10 PM August 9, 2022
The four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham, is on the market with Bailey Bird & Warren

The four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham, is on the market with Bailey Bird & Warren - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

If you're looking to upsize your garden, as well as your house, this property in Fakenham could well be the answer. 

The four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill has been dubbed a "gardener’s delight", with its wide variety of colourful irises, trees and shrubs.

The garden at the four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham

The garden at the four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

You'll also find a small orchard with apple, pear, greengage and Chaenomeles trees.

Overall, the garden extends to more than a quarter of an acre. All it needs at the moment is a drop of rain to bring it back to life. 

The living area at the four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham

The living area at the four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

Chappel Hill was built in the 1980s on the site of the former Jewson's timber merchant.

This property has two reception rooms, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, four bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a family bathroom.

A study at the four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham

A study at the four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The previous owners extended the accommodation, which also provides a potential, ground floor, self-contained annexe.

To the front is a garage and ample parking. 

Offers in the region of £600,000 are being invited by the agent, Bailey Bird & Warren.

This £600,000 home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham, is on the market

This £600,000 home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham, is on the market - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The garden of the four-bedroom home in Chappell Hil, Fakenham

The garden of the four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The kitchen at the £600,000 home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham

The kitchen at the £600,000 home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

There is plenty of outdoor space at this property in Chappel Hill, Fakenham

There is plenty of outdoor space at this property in Chappel Hill, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

One of the four bedrooms at the home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham

One of the four bedrooms at the home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

Part of the outdoor space at the £600,000 home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham

Part of the outdoor space at the £600,000 home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The living room at the four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham

The living room at the four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

The dining room at the four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham

The dining room at the four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill, Fakenham - Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren

