Gallery
Property Spotlight: The home dubbed a 'gardener's delight'
- Credit: Bailey Bird & Warren
If you're looking to upsize your garden, as well as your house, this property in Fakenham could well be the answer.
The four-bedroom home in Chappel Hill has been dubbed a "gardener’s delight", with its wide variety of colourful irises, trees and shrubs.
You'll also find a small orchard with apple, pear, greengage and Chaenomeles trees.
Overall, the garden extends to more than a quarter of an acre. All it needs at the moment is a drop of rain to bring it back to life.
Chappel Hill was built in the 1980s on the site of the former Jewson's timber merchant.
This property has two reception rooms, a spacious kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, four bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a family bathroom.
The previous owners extended the accommodation, which also provides a potential, ground floor, self-contained annexe.
Most Read
- 1 PICTURES: Wells Carnival parade makes dazzling return
- 2 Wool shop sees increase in footfall despite bleak statistics
- 3 Bin collection days to change for north Norfolk
- 4 'Boredom' to blame for high anti-social behaviour in town, says officer
- 5 Property Spotlight: The home dubbed a 'gardener's delight'
- 6 Lynx bombing: Fears TikTok trend could lead to serious fires
- 7 Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash
- 8 Rare sighting of Northern Lights captured above Norfolk
- 9 Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week
- 10 Four-day extreme heat weather warning for Norfolk issued by Met Office
To the front is a garage and ample parking.
Offers in the region of £600,000 are being invited by the agent, Bailey Bird & Warren.