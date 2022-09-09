Luxury hotel to expand after purchase of neighbouring manor house

Langham Hall, pictured, has been purchased by the owners of luxury north Norfolk hotel, The Harper, near Holt - Credit: The Harper

A much-lauded boutique hotel is set to expand after its owners bought a majestic neighbouring property.

The team behind The Harper in Langham, near Holt, have completed the purchase of Langham Hall and its adjoining stable block.

Conversion of the manor house will more than double the size of The Harper's site.

Renovation work is already under way to provide additional accommodation and extend the spa and gym facilities.

The project will also include a mixture of treatment rooms, studios and quiet spaces.

Sam Cutmore-Scott, owner and director of The Harper, said: "This is a hugely exciting project for us as a team.

"We are looking forward to incorporating the new spaces and facilities into what we do at The Harper, building on the existing site to create a multi-faceted destination in a corner of the UK that is becoming ever more loved by visitors from far and wide.

"Langham Hall will help The Harper grow into something very special."

Situated directly behind The Harper's hotel, Langham Hall is an 8,000 sq ft, eight-bedroom property surrounded by 1.25 acres of quintessentially English gardens.

It was recently the home of Norfolk hotelier, Tony Burlingham, who also used the Grade II-listed building as an apartment block for his MJB Hotels chain.

The Georgian hall is steeped in history, originally standing as a Regency vicarage.

Sympathetic additions have been made over the years, breathing new life into the house while preserving its charm.

In addition to renovating Langham Hall itself, its new owners will adapt the grand stable block into an extension of The Harper's spa facilities.

News of The Harper's latest purchase comes after the team reopened the Morston Anchor in north Norfolk last month.

Since August 12, the popular village pub has been serving wood-fired pizza, locally-made ice cream and drinks, with plans to continue doing so for a few more weeks.

It will then close for refurbishment during winter, before welcoming back customers in a few months' time.

A former glass-making workshop, The Harper opened in 2021 as a boutique hotel and spa. It has gone on to be named as one of the best hotels in the country on several occasions.



