Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > Lifestyle >

Luxury hotel to expand after purchase of neighbouring manor house

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:13 AM September 9, 2022
Langham Hall, pictured, has been purchased by the owners of luxury north Norfolk hotel, The Harper, near Holt

Langham Hall, pictured, has been purchased by the owners of luxury north Norfolk hotel, The Harper, near Holt - Credit: The Harper

A much-lauded boutique hotel is set to expand after its owners bought a majestic neighbouring property.

The team behind The Harper in Langham, near Holt, have completed the purchase of Langham Hall and its adjoining stable block. 

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

The Harper occupied the former home of Langham Glass, near Holt - Credit: Archant

Conversion of the manor house will more than double the size of The Harper's site.

Renovation work is already under way to provide additional accommodation and extend the spa and gym facilities.

The project will also include a mixture of treatment rooms, studios and quiet spaces. 

Sam Cutmore-Scott, owner and director of The Harper, said: "This is a hugely exciting project for us as a team.

Sam Cutmore-Scott is the managing director of The Harper hotel in Langham.

Sam Cutmore-Scott, owner and director of The Harper in Langham - Credit: Archant

"We are looking forward to incorporating the new spaces and facilities into what we do at The Harper, building on the existing site to create a multi-faceted destination in a corner of the UK that is becoming ever more loved by visitors from far and wide.

Most Read

  1. 1 Food and drink festival attracts more than 12,000 people
  2. 2 Sandringham Game and Country Fair cancelled this weekend
  3. 3 Award-winning pub set to host weekend festival
  1. 4 Museum curator recalls privilege of giving the Queen private tour
  2. 5 'A good day without having to spend a fortune' - Christmas Fayre to return
  3. 6 Day-by-day guide to what happens after the Queen’s death
  4. 7 Fakenham and Wells mourn Queen Elizabeth II
  5. 8 Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid fears for the Queen's health
  6. 9 How to pay tribute to the Queen in Fakenham
  7. 10 How Norfolk reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

"Langham Hall will help The Harper grow into something very special."

Situated directly behind The Harper's hotel, Langham Hall is an 8,000 sq ft, eight-bedroom property surrounded by 1.25 acres of quintessentially English gardens.

It was recently the home of Norfolk hotelier, Tony Burlingham, who also used the Grade II-listed building as an apartment block for his MJB Hotels chain. 

The Georgian hall is steeped in history, originally standing as a Regency vicarage.

Sympathetic additions have been made over the years, breathing new life into the house while preserving its charm. 

In addition to renovating Langham Hall itself, its new owners will adapt the grand stable block into an extension of The Harper's spa facilities. 

News of The Harper's latest purchase comes after the team reopened the Morston Anchor in north Norfolk last month. 

The Morston Anchor pub was reopened by the team behind north Norfolk hotel, The Harper, in August 2022 

The Morston Anchor pub was reopened by the team behind north Norfolk hotel, The Harper, in August 2022 - Credit: The Harper

Since August 12, the popular village pub has been serving wood-fired pizza, locally-made ice cream and drinks, with plans to continue doing so for a few more weeks. 

It will then close for refurbishment during winter, before welcoming back customers in a few months' time. 

A former glass-making workshop, The Harper opened in 2021 as a boutique hotel and spa. It has gone on to be named as one of the best hotels in the country on several occasions. 


Holt News

Don't Miss

Tony Goddard, National Coastwatch station manager for Wells, in the newly-revamped lookout point

Revamped lookout point set to open on north Norfolk coast

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Post Office in Wells-Next-the-Sea. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Post Office to stay shut after 'traumatic' robbery

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
An arrest has been made after a man armed with a crowbar stole cash from a post office in Wells

Man armed with crowbar steals cash from north Norfolk post office

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Claims of raw sewage on north Norfolk beaches dismissed as 'false'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon