11-year-old donates easter eggs to Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:31 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 14 April 2020

Brody Warnes (left) with his brother Tyler Wanes (right). donating Easter Eggs at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Kings Lynn. Picture: Queen Elizabeth hospital

Brody Warnes (left) with his brother Tyler Wanes (right). donating Easter Eggs at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Kings Lynn. Picture: Queen Elizabeth hospital

Archant

Having 30 easter eggs would be every 11-year-olds dream. However, two brothers saw it as the opportunity to bring some joy to those in need.

Tyler, Brody and Clare Warnes. Picture: Claire WarnesTyler, Brody and Clare Warnes. Picture: Claire Warnes

Brody Warnes from Fakenham had his 11th birthday party booked for Easter Sunday. He planned to take his Fakenham junior classmates skating.

Brody had brought 30 easter eggs for everyone, rather than the traditional party bag, but the party had to be postponed.

He has now offered the treats to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn.

Tyler Warnes (left) with his younger brother Brody Wanes (right). Picture: Claire WarnesTyler Warnes (left) with his younger brother Brody Wanes (right). Picture: Claire Warnes

His mum, Claire Warnes said: “Brody isn’t your typical 11-year-old. He turned to me and said ‘at least I’m healthy and at home, unlike those poor children’.

“It makes you very proud, he has always been a sensitive child who has looked out for others, he even left eggs out for the bin men this year.”

Mrs Warnes said she contacted the hospital over Facebook to tell them about the offer. After talking with them, the boys took an egg for themselves and travelled to the hospital on April 1 to drop off the other 28 eggs. They were hoping to hand them over face to face, but with current restrictions, they left the chocolate at reception.

Topic Tags:

