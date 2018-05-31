Caterers lay on 120 free roast lamb lunches for community

Free roast lamb meals for elderly residents in North Creake. The production line getting the meals ready. Picture: Jack Robinson Archant

A catering company served 120 free roast lamb lunches to residents in lockdown over the Easter weekend.

Burn Valley Catering, based at North Creake, is run by Steve Newcombe and Laura Robinson, who said: “When one of our clients mentioned the idea, I really wanted to make it happen. We thought it would be a great opportunity to help our local community, many of whom live alone, and away from family.

“The meal hopefully brought a ray of sunshine to those who otherwise would have little outside contact over Easter.”

Adam Bunkle, Chairman of North Creake Parish Council, said: “I simply co-ordinated volunteers to gather names of people in North Creake who could benefit from their kindness. Laura delivered the meals to my home and the volunteers collected them and dropped them around the village. They ended up supplying 120 meals to elderly residents in North Creake, Burnham Market and Burnham Thorpe.”

