Search

Advanced search

Caterers lay on 120 free roast lamb lunches for community

PUBLISHED: 13:36 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 13 April 2020

Free roast lamb meals for elderly residents in North Creake. The production line getting the meals ready. Picture: Jack Robinson

Free roast lamb meals for elderly residents in North Creake. The production line getting the meals ready. Picture: Jack Robinson

Archant

A catering company served 120 free roast lamb lunches to residents in lockdown over the Easter weekend.

120 free meals for the elderly supplied by Burn Valley Catering. Pictures: Burn Valley Catering120 free meals for the elderly supplied by Burn Valley Catering. Pictures: Burn Valley Catering

Burn Valley Catering, based at North Creake, is run by Steve Newcombe and Laura Robinson, who said: “When one of our clients mentioned the idea, I really wanted to make it happen. We thought it would be a great opportunity to help our local community, many of whom live alone, and away from family.

“The meal hopefully brought a ray of sunshine to those who otherwise would have little outside contact over Easter.”

Adam Bunkle, Chairman of North Creake Parish Council, said: “I simply co-ordinated volunteers to gather names of people in North Creake who could benefit from their kindness. Laura delivered the meals to my home and the volunteers collected them and dropped them around the village. They ended up supplying 120 meals to elderly residents in North Creake, Burnham Market and Burnham Thorpe.”

MORE: Norfolk academy printing PPE gear to support NHS



If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk academy printing PPE gear to support NHS

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Caterers lay on 120 free roast lamb lunches for community

Free roast lamb meals for elderly residents in North Creake. The production line getting the meals ready. Picture: Jack Robinson

Chief constable praises public for ‘stay at home’ Easter

Police patrol at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich on Easter weekend. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Lockdown review later this week after hospital death toll passes 10,000

An empty Chapelfield Gardens during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Norfolk academy printing PPE gear to support NHS

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn using the PPE masks made by Fakenham Academy. Picture: Rebekah Smith

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Caterers lay on 120 free roast lamb lunches for community

Free roast lamb meals for elderly residents in North Creake. The production line getting the meals ready. Picture: Jack Robinson

Chief constable praises public for ‘stay at home’ Easter

Police patrol at Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich on Easter weekend. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Lockdown review later this week after hospital death toll passes 10,000

An empty Chapelfield Gardens during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

Caterers lay on 120 free roast lamb lunches for community

Free roast lamb meals for elderly residents in North Creake. The production line getting the meals ready. Picture: Jack Robinson

Lockdown review later this week after hospital death toll passes 10,000

An empty Chapelfield Gardens during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Armed forces personnel deployed to support ambulance staff in East of England

Thirty-seven armed forces personnel have been deployed to the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Bill Smith

Virtual fishing and golf replace school games for thousands of children

School closures due to coronavirus means Norfolk School Games will be replaced with virtual sports for kids to take part in at home. Picture: Getty
Drive 24