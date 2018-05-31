15 signs you grew up in Fakenham

Fakenham market day and town centre. Picture: MATTHEW USHER © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

The famous things you only got to see if you grew up in this famous market town.

The view of Fakenham town centre from the tower of the parish church. Photo: IAN BURT The view of Fakenham town centre from the tower of the parish church. Photo: IAN BURT

Local radio stations, trips to the river and the famous shops of the town centre - a few things you'll remember if you grew up in Fakenham.

1. Listening to FTR FM, FCR or Central Norfolk Radio.

2. Visiting all the record shops in town to find your next favourite song.

3. Going to the Thursday market to find the best local products.

4. Seeing everyone working at the printing works.

5. Selecting your weekend viewing and film snacks with a trip to Blockbusters.

6. Parking the car in the town square and it didn't cost a penny.

7. Learning valuable life lessons at the scouts.

8. Showing off your best moves at the Friday community centre disco.

9. Spending evenings at Bullock Hill watching people on their motorcycles and quad bikes.

10. Summertime meant stocking up on ice cream and going down to the river for fishing and a swim.

11. Being treated to a meal at the Flip Side cafe.

12. Getting all your shopping needs at Aldiss.

13. You still remember spending Saturdays in Woolworths.

14. Treating your sweet tooth with a visit to Toppins or Benson sweet shop.

15. Taking a day trip to Wells on the Eastern Railway.