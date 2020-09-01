Search

‘Interest far exceeded expectation’ - Arts festival hailed as success

PUBLISHED: 16:47 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 01 September 2020

Alison Henry (with mask removed) setting up her bronze sculptures at the 17th Ryburgh Arts Festival at St. Andrew’s church. Picture: Anne Prentis

Alison Henry (with mask removed) setting up her bronze sculptures at the 17th Ryburgh Arts Festival at St. Andrew's church. Picture: Anne Prentis

The 17th outing of an arts festival has been hailed as the best yet.

St. Andrew’s round tower church hosted the Ryburgh Arts Festival, which sees an exhibition of paintings, sculptures, ceramics, jewellery and local history on August 21 until August 23.

All visitors wore masks and followed a one-way system while at the festival from August 22 to 23.

The Friday night preview could have been a disaster with strong winds preventing the marquee from being raised.

Despite these issues, Churchwarden Anne Prentis said the festival was a success.

“The interest far exceeded expectation and the proceeds were well up on previous years,” she said.

“This is thanks to the many artists, who produced an exhibition that was highly varied in scope and style.”

The proceeds raised by the event will be used for urgent tree maintenance in the churchyard and also start fundraising for repairs to the church porch.

