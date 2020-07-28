‘A garden that stops you in your tracks’ - Norfolk garden celebrates 20 years in bloom

A north Norfolk garden is celebrating its 20th year in bloom.

This August marks 20 years since the Millennium Garden at Pensthorpe Natural Park, Fakenham officially opened to the public.

Designed by Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf, the garden was the first public UK space to be designed by him, when he was still relatively unknown in the country.

Often described as his ‘forgotten’ garden, Mr Oudolf would go on to work on RHS Wisley and Scampston Hall.

The one-acre Millennium Garden features over 150 species of perennials, shrubs, grasses and climbers.

Deb Jordan, the owner of Pensthorpe Natural Park, said: “This is a garden that stops you in your tracks.

“No wonder Piet’s followers continue to make their annual pilgrimage to Pensthorpe from late July to early September to see this extraordinary vibrant masterpiece at its glorious best.”