Holkham estate’s 2000 meals to NHS heroes at Lynn hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:53 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 20 April 2020

Holkham estate volunteers and staff delivering to Lynn hospital. Pictures: Holkham estate

Holkham estate volunteers and staff delivering to Lynn hospital. Pictures: Holkham estate

Volunteers and staff at the Holkham estate in north Norfolk have delivered 2000 meals to NHS heroes at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and those in need in the last three weeks.

Holkham estate volunteers and staff delivering to Lynn hospital. Pictures: Holkham estateHolkham estate volunteers and staff delivering to Lynn hospital. Pictures: Holkham estate

The Helping Hands For Hungry Heroes scheme is based at the Victoria Inn, which has kept its kitchen open during the coronavirus crisis to allow the team to prepare meals on-site, which they then deliver.

With the produce donated by local suppliers, as well as potatoes and game from the estate, the team has been producing food for staff to eat on shift and take home. The Courtyard Café also donated perishable goods and food products to the hospital.

The Victoria Inn’s managing director Ben Hunter Watts said: “The energy and passion of the team and the support of our suppliers is remarkable, as is the amazing work of the NHS staff we are feeding.”

Holkham estate volunteers and staff delivering to NHS staff. Pictures: Holkham estateHolkham estate volunteers and staff delivering to NHS staff. Pictures: Holkham estate

