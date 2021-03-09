A question as old as time was posed in a market town, why did the chicken cross the road?

Jules Ross from Fakenham was on a lunchtime walk with her son on March 3 when they spotted the farmland animal crossing Waterfield Avenue.

“My little boy spotted the chicken and thought it was an odd place for the chicken to be,” she said.

She took to Facebook to share the image, “It was amusing to see but I was concerned for its welfare hence posting it in the Fakenham forum.”

This is not the first time she has seen chickens near the road, as she saw three chickens the previous day on the corner of Greenway Lane and Claypit Lane.

“As to why the chicken crossed the road, you’ll have to ask the chicken why.”



While she did not know the answer, on the Facebook post, one comment said, "The chicken crossed the road to eat the man on the other sides grass seed. But he's built a fence. So she came back. Thanks. She's home now."



