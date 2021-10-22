RNLI to add 5,000 more names to new lifeboat

Published: 7:16 AM October 22, 2021

Your loved one's name would be within the decal on the lifeboat at RNLI Wells. - Credit: RNLI

RNLI Wells is adding 5,000 more names to the Duke of Edinburgh lifeboat due to demand.

The Launch a Memory campaign has already added 10,000 names to the Shannon class lifeboat being built for the Wells-Next-The-Sea RNLI station.

Members of the public can commemorate a loved one by donating to the RNLI and submitting a name.

The original 10,000 names are featured within the lifeboat's number decal 'RNLI 13-46', displayed on the hull.

The Shannon lifeboat being made for RNLI Wells - Credit: RNLI

The additional 5,000 names will be in a decal on the vessel's cabin.

The Shannon class lifeboat is the fastest all-weather boat in the RNLI fleet and was funded through an appeal by the Wells community.

It will be the only one in England once operational.

There are three ways people can get the name of a loved one on the Launch a Memory lifeboat. Donations can be made online or by phone on 0300 300 99 90 (Monday to Friday 8am-6pm).

There is a suggested donation of £50 with space to commemorate up to 15,000 names on the lifeboat.