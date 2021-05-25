First family moves into newly renovated council accommodation

Published: 4:00 PM May 25, 2021

A before and after of what the inside of the home looked like. - Credit: NNDC

A family of five that is moving into a new council-run temporary accommodation says it "cannot believe" the opportunity after living in a one room bed and breakfast.

A newly renovated temporary accommodation run by North Norfolk District Council welcomed the family this week, its first occupants.

The accommodation, located just outside of Fakenham, was one of two properties acquired by the council in June 2018 through a Compulsory Purchase Order, having been left as a bricks-and-mortar shell since the 1980s.

The first family in need of housing has moved into NNDC’s newly renovated temporary accommodation, just outside of Fakenham. - Credit: NNDC

The two-bedroom property has been transformed into an energy-efficient house. The renovations were completed in May.

The family said, “We cannot believe that we have been offered temporary accommodation of this standard and space, we can now maintain a good standard of living and not all of us – a family of five - having to move into one room in a bed and breakfast.”

But they are just one of hundreds of families that have approached the council for support and assistance.

Over the space of four months, NNDC have been able to turn this abandoned property into a liveable space. - Credit: NNDC

A council spokesman said the authority works with all individuals and families seeking housing advice to "ensure suitable outcomes", but revealed that some 800 families had been in touch looking for support and assistance.

The spokesman said the council provides temporary accommodation to homeless households while it can assess their needs ahead of securing a permanent living arrangement.

The newly renovated property brings the stock of temporary accommodation homes the council can offer to seven, with plans to increase.

Liberal Democrat council leader Sarah Bütikofer. Picture: North Norfolk District Council - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

The leader of the council, Sarah Bütikofer, said. “It sounds like a cliché but this truly is why I became a councillor to help our residents and results like this are so rewarding. We will keep building on these initiatives to deliver the best outcomes for our residents."

Project support officer, Adam Laville, who led on the works said, “Over the space of four months, we’ve been able to turn this abandoned property into a liveable space that we hope will make a significant difference to someone’s quality of life for years to come ”

If you are facing homelessness, you can find out options available to you here.