Academy moves A-levels online

A Norfolk academy has moved its first year A-levels and BTec classes online to ensure students sitting exams are ready.

Fakenham Academy has suspended year 12 A-levels and level three BTec classes until the Easter break. They will continue to monitor the situation.

Fakenham Academy headteacher Richard Evans said: “The unfortunate decision has come from staff shortages and staff having to self isolate. Our priority is students who are sitting exams, and making sure they are prepared and focused on them.”

Students will be provided with work on Google Classroom. They will also offer paper copies to prevent any students from being disadvantaged.

However, students can still attend the sixth form to use the facilities.

All other year groups will continue to come into the academy. But, the school has cancelled all assemblies, school trips, and events.

They have also postponed all meetings and briefings and implemented a staggered lunch break to ensure social distancing.