'It's a win/win' - Fakenham group to sell merchandise at The Larder

Published: 1:29 PM April 12, 2021

A community group is hoping its new partnership will be a ‘win/win’ for everybody.

Active Fakenham has announced that The Larder food shop in the town will begin selling its merchandise as it hopes to recover after losing over a year's worth of funding.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham, hopes this will help everyone involved.

“As it has been for so many others, it has been a difficult time for Active Fakenham as we have not qualified for any government support, we have lost income from sponsorship, our events have been cancelled and we have not been able to compete for grants for our community events as all funding has been directed towards Covid projects,” he said.

The Larder, on Norwich Street. - Credit: Active Fakenham

“Setting up partnerships like this should be a 'win/win' as it will help us sell some of the goods we have produced and will create extra footfall for The Larder."

The shop on Norwich Street will sell merchandise, including jute shopping bags, postcards, a Fakenham colour souvenir book and more.

The Larder will stock the items for free, taking no percentage from the sale and will not charge Active Fakenham for the service as all proceeds go to supporting activities in the town.

Janis Greenaway, the owner of The Larder, said, “I am thrilled to be working with Active Fakenham. We have been established in Fakenham since 1973 and things have been tough recently.

The shop on Norwich Street will sell merchandise, including jute shopping bags, postcards, a Fakenham colour souvenir book and more. - Credit: Active Fakenham

“If we can help we are more than happy to do so.

"We also have a great range of high-quality whole foods, from individual suppliers. Where possible we try to sell local produce, we also have a zero-waste filling station for household cleaning products.”

Mr Crook hopes this will be the first partnership that will see people help Fakenham.

“We have always tried to support other organisations and local businesses and work in partnership,” he said.

The Larder's stock, with a focus on local produce. - Credit: Active Fakenham

“If any others want to discuss ways we can support each other I hope they will get in touch.”

Details of what is available are on the Active Fakenham website, and Richard can be contacted at richard@activefakenham.org.uk