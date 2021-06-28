Community group appeals for volunteers ahead of summer events

Published: 3:07 PM June 28, 2021

Scenes for Active Fakenham's community day in 2019, which includes the duck race. - Credit: Active Fakenham

A market town’s community group is appealing for help as it plans to host events this year.

Active Fakenham is asking for volunteers to step forward and assist as it plans two events to take part later this summer.

They are looking for people to step up and help them for the community day on August 22, which includes the duck race, raft races, stalls, and the newly relocated Riverside Music Festival.

Richard Crook, chairman of the group - Credit: Richard Crook

Richard Crook, chairman of the group said: “We are looking for people to join our team of volunteers, have some fun and contribute to the community activities.

“We have lots of different things that need doing and we try to make it fun being part of the team.”

The group is also looking for help eight days later, with the Ride North Norfolk cycle event on Sunday, August 29.

If you are interested in helping out contact Richard on 07887 803091 or email richard@activefakenham.org.uk or contact them through the website.