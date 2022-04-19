Easter Sunday fun day attracts hundreds to Fakenham

People taking part in the 5km running race at Active Fakenham's Easter Sunday Funday - Credit: Roz Gordon

An Easter fun day proved to be an eggscellent event as it returned for the first time since 2019.

Active Fakenham's Easter Funday was a big hit as hundreds of people gathered in the market town on Sunday (April 17).

Many were taking part in the popular cycle and road-running races, while dozens stood on the sidelines to cheer on family and friends.

Jo Tindley wins the 2022 Active Fakenham's Women Criterium Race at the Easter Sunday Funday. - Credit: Active Fakenham

Professional cyclist Jo Tindley, who was victorious at the National Circuit Race Championships in 2021, won the criterium women's race.

Criterium racing is popular across America and much of Europe, and in Fakenham involved lightning-fast cycling around a 1km town centre circuit.

Jacob Bush, who is just 16 years old, triumphed over a handful of elite riders in the top men's race.

Speaking after her win, Ms Tindley said: “I just want to say thank you for another mega event and a fantastic day of racing for all.

“This year was the third time I’ve raced at Fakenham and I absolutely love the circuit.

Children taking part in Active Fakenham's Easter Sunday Fun-Run. - Credit: Active Fakenham

"There aren’t many real town-centre circuits on the calendar, so I will always jump at the chance to join such a well-organised race."

In addition to the series of speedy cycle races, Sunday's festivities included a 5km competitive run, a 1km fun run, and a toddler and trike event for under-fives.

Several-hundred people took part in the races and were cheered on by a strong crowd throughout the day - many of them watching from bars and cafes, while others congregated in the Market Place.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham, said: "The racing was often fierce and the spectating crowds were treated to a day's free entertainment in the sun.

"It was Fakenham showcased at its best."

Chairman of Active Fakenham, Richard Crook. - Credit: Keith Osborn

The men's 5km run was won by Michael Eccles in a time of 16 minutes and eight second, while the women's race was won by Hattie Reynolds in 17 minutes 49 seconds.

Mike Marshall, who runs every year, added: "Active Fakenham has done a splendid job. It was a privilege to run.

"Without their organisation and their support around the course, I would have found the event much more challenging."

Mr Crook thanked the 65 volunteers who gave up their Easter Sunday to ensure the day was a success.