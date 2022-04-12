Volunteers rally around to support Easter Funday

61 people have given up their time to support Active Fakenham’s Easter Funday as they aim to make the event on April 17 a success. - Credit: Roz Gordon

Volunteers have rallied around a community group as its Easter Funday returns.

More than 60 people have given up their time to support Active Fakenham’s Easter Funday as they aim to make the event on April 17 a success.

The community group will host a day full of races aimed at runners and cyclists of all abilities. Then an afternoon of lightning-fast, official British Cycling cycle racing around the 1km town centre circuit will take place.

Richard Crook, event organiser, said: “The response from volunteers has been fantastic. It is a big and complex event to put on and the positive commitment for people to give up some of their Easter Sunday makes the whole thing achievable.”

The group have been supported by a number of businesses including Aldiss who has helped make it possible. As well as Tesco and Aldi supermarkets will be turning their car park cameras off for the day to make additional free parking available.