Volunteer group helping to get North Norfolk businesses online

PUBLISHED: 16:50 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 03 June 2020

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

The lockdown is slowly easing and people are returning to ‘normal’ life, but the coronavirus will likely have a lasting impact on local business.

Cecile Pons is offering online yoga classes over Zoom for everyone, regardless of experience. Picture: Active FakenhamCecile Pons is offering online yoga classes over Zoom for everyone, regardless of experience. Picture: Active Fakenham

Health and wellbeing group Active Fakenham is working to support the town’s businesses and has been collecting examples of innovative ways people are keeping active.

Richard Crook, chairman of the volunteer group, said: “It has been, and continues to be, extremely difficult for individuals, businesses and organisations like Active Fakenham to deal with the many problems and issues that we are faced with.

“Hopefully, Active Fakenham will be around when we are able to get back to organising some of our most popular events.”

The group’s 2020 events have so far been cancelled, but volunteers are supporting businesses online to let people what resources are still working.

Glaven Dogs, a dog behavioural business is offering online sessions to help your canine friend if they are fearful, anxious, or aggressive. Picture: Active FakenhamGlaven Dogs, a dog behavioural business is offering online sessions to help your canine friend if they are fearful, anxious, or aggressive. Picture: Active Fakenham

These include Cecile Pons, who is offering online yoga classes over Zoom for everyone, regardless of experience.

There are unique forms of businesses going online, such as Glaven Dogs, a dog behavioural business is offering online sessions to help your canine friend if they are fearful, anxious, or aggressive.

And the town’s Slimming World group is still meeting over Zoom to help people lose weight.

Fakenham fitness business Jake Platten and Fay Collins are offering a free 30-day fitness challenge. Picture: Active FakenhamFakenham fitness business Jake Platten and Fay Collins are offering a free 30-day fitness challenge. Picture: Active Fakenham

Jake Platten and Fay Collins, who own Platten Fitness and Personal Training, are offering a free 30-day fitness challenge, and are uploading daily workout videos similar to Joe Wicks.

There are also businesses that can help with aches and pains after home workouts. Tidal Therapies is offering self-massage, stretching and rehab advice online and via telephone and FaceTime, for free to existing clients until July 4.

Active Fakenham is also supporting newer businesses such as personal trainer, Alex De Lyon, who is looking at doing in-person training at different locations once lockdown restrictions are lifted, as well as virtual sessions.

The group has also started a Facebook page to give people daily activities to help during the lockdown. On the page, Fakenham photographer Keith Osborn is offering a free online photo-a-day project via the group.

Alex De Lyon a Fakenham personal trainer is looking at doing in-person training at flexible locations and virtual sessions. Picture: Active FakenhamAlex De Lyon a Fakenham personal trainer is looking at doing in-person training at flexible locations and virtual sessions. Picture: Active Fakenham

The project is aimed at promoting creativity, well-being and interaction and will result in a free video and a magazine.

Mr Osborn is also in the process of making a photo essay entitled Lockdown Fakenham.

