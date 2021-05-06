Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Lido group hopes for council's backing ahead of meeting

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:40 PM May 6, 2021   
Richard Crook of Active Fakenham has outlined ambitious plans for events in the town. Picture: Matth

Richard Crook of Active Fakenham hopes to get the support of the town council. - Credit: Matthew Usher

The man behind a campaign to bring a lido to Fakenham has reached out for backing from across the town.

Richard Crook, chairman for Active Fakenham, has written to Fakenham Town Council in the hopes of striking up a partnership as he fights to secure funding for the outdoor pool.

Mr Crook believes he needs the community's support to turn his vision into a reality.

“It is clear that an initiative of this kind will only succeed with the positive backing of the community, and Fakenham Town Council is an important part of this,” he said.

“We see it as an ongoing partnership in which each partner will play a valuable role.

“We do not see this as an exclusively Active Fakenham project.”

The letter was sent to the town council ahead of its extraordinary full council meeting, when councillors will report back from the steering group's discussions about the project on April 29.

Most Read

  1. 1 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
  2. 2 Litter pickers collect 60 bags of rubbish - and push council to do more
  3. 3 Group overwhelmed by support as they aim to 'reclaim the lane'
  1. 4 'Dystopian castle' in seaside village may escape demolition
  2. 5 Engine from jet plane brought back to Norfolk 70 years after fatal crash
  3. 6 Warning over con artists trying 'council tax' scam in Norfolk
  4. 7 Popular railway will 'cease to exist' as soon as this year
  5. 8 New trains to Covid-safe compartments: What's new at Mid Norfolk Railway
  6. 9 Three adorable abandoned day-old kittens adopted by stray
  7. 10 Lifeboat beats strong winds to help fishing vessel

If the group is successful in securing funding it will carry out a feasibility study involving all partners.

File photot of Beccles Lido on a very warm and sunny day. Picture: James Bass

File photot of Beccles Lido on a very warm and sunny day. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

The group has called on Norfolk County Council and North Norfolk District Council to also be involved.

The town council meeting is set to take place over Zoom on May 6, at 6pm.

The voluntary group launched the campaign for a lido in April, which Mr Crook said had been a "burning issue in the town for many years".

Its petition has accumulated 1,312 signatures.

He believes the pool would be a great benefit to the market town.

“We have a robust opportunity to provide major facilities for Fakenham which will include leisure, economic, wellbeing, jobs and training opportunities for the town and surrounding villages,” he said.

“We think this can be done with no ongoing cost and with minimal environmental damage.”

Mr Crook said he did not know how much the pool would cost to build, but thought it would be less than the £12.6m which is being spent on The Reef, the new leisure centre to replace Sheringham's Splash.

The petition can be found at change.org/p/north-norfolk-district-council-build-the-fakenham-lido

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mr Armstrong is one of the volunteers who help to run the railway when it is open Picture: Chris Bis

'World's smallest railway' gets back on the rails

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Tom Hanks attending The Post European Premiere at The Odeon Leicester Square, London.

What do we know about Spielberg and Hanks' war series set in Norfolk?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
File photot of Beccles Lido on a very warm and sunny day. Picture: James Bass

Town lido could create 50 new jobs, says campaign leader

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus