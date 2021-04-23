Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Group launch bid to have swimming pool built

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:48 PM April 23, 2021   
Richard Crook of Active Fakenham has outlined ambitious plans for events in the town. Picture: Matth

Richard Crook, chair of Active Fakenham - Credit: Matthew Usher

A community group is aiming to make a splash by drumming up support for a swimming pool to be built.

Active Fakenham has launched a petition and website offering suggestions on its plan for an outdoor swimming pool in hopes of getting residents to offer their ideas and signatures.

The plan is to create an outdoor heated pool open through the summer months.

The suggestion offered is a pool which features a café selling healthy foods and a surrounding leisure area with outside gym equipment, all year table tennis and volleyball.

They say it will be as ecologically sustainable as possible by using the latest technology such as solar panels and the group believe they can make it self-funding after an initial period.

You may also want to watch:

The group believe that a Lido would benefit many people and groups in Fakenham and the surrounding villages.

Active Fakenham has established a team that can take this forward if the councils work with them.

You can sign the petition on their website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Norfolk towns to fight for share of £220m funding war chest
  2. 2 Fakenham cafe set to reopen after sale falls through
  3. 3 Owners of family-run craft shop to retire after 14 years on high street
  1. 4 'It is damaging' - Business frustrated as vehicles block shop front
  2. 5 Hospital owner vows 'never again' as liquidator called in
  3. 6 Fakenham park dubbed 'drugstore' as fears raised over anti-social behaviour
  4. 7 Slight increase in Norfolk coronavirus rates after restrictions eased
  5. 8 Community hospital launches volunteer drive
  6. 9 Daughter's tragic death from rare illness sparks dad's fundraiser
  7. 10 Police Federation boss warns of 'summer of disorder' in Norfolk
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

over 15 bin bags, along with old tyres, bike frames and much more which had been dumped across the land.

Rubbish dating back 40 years found in Fakenham litter pick

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Celebrating the opening of Meadow Walk

New affordable homes in Fakenham for the elderly ahead of schedule

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
RNLI Wells has issued the safety warning after a person was shouting for help in Blakeney Harbour on April 14.

Rescue drama as kayaker spotted 'clinging to a buoy'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Manager Sally McGrath in the newly decorated Lancaster Room, the main function and dining room at Th

'Proud as punch' - Sports centre delighted with renovations

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus