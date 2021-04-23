Group launch bid to have swimming pool built

Published: 4:48 PM April 23, 2021

A community group is aiming to make a splash by drumming up support for a swimming pool to be built.

Active Fakenham has launched a petition and website offering suggestions on its plan for an outdoor swimming pool in hopes of getting residents to offer their ideas and signatures.

The plan is to create an outdoor heated pool open through the summer months.

The suggestion offered is a pool which features a café selling healthy foods and a surrounding leisure area with outside gym equipment, all year table tennis and volleyball.

They say it will be as ecologically sustainable as possible by using the latest technology such as solar panels and the group believe they can make it self-funding after an initial period.

The group believe that a Lido would benefit many people and groups in Fakenham and the surrounding villages.

Active Fakenham has established a team that can take this forward if the councils work with them.

You can sign the petition on their website.