Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Community group offering a whole months of free cycling events

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:36 PM October 20, 2022
Trevor Brown undertaking cycle repair for Active Fakenham

Trevor Brown undertaking cycle repair for Active Fakenham - Credit: Active Fakenham

A community group is offering people the chance to get back on their bikes this autumn. 

Active Fakenham is offering an array of cycling opportunities in November, including servicing, safety checks, workshops and guided rides. 

Cycle repair at Active Fakenham's market stall in the town centre

Cycle repair at Active Fakenham's market stall in the town centre - Credit: Active Fakenham

The project is being run in partnership with Cycling UK.

All events running throughout the month will be free, but booking is required.  

The Active Fakenham team will host a market stall in Fakenham on three Thursdays during the month: November 3, 10, and 24.

Cycle repair at Active Fakenham's market stall in the town centre

Cycle repair at Active Fakenham's market stall in the town centre - Credit: Active Fakenham

From November 17 to 19, safety checks and service training will take place in Fakenham, Great Ryburgh and Great Massingham.

There will also be service training at Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre and Tittleshall Village Hall on November 8 and 10 respectively.

Most Read

  1. 1 Skip placed at park entrance to prevent travellers from trespassing
  2. 2 Road to partially close for six weeks for pavement works
  3. 3 Revised housing plans submitted for empty plot of land
  1. 4 Businesses donate thousands of sweets for festive tractor ride
  2. 5 Five-year-old fills entire shopping trolley for foodbank
  3. 6 Christmas market with 30 local gift and food stalls coming to barn
  4. 7 Concerns raised about sewage discharge data in north Norfolk
  5. 8 Charities urge townsfolk to seek cost of living support
  6. 9 GoFundMe launched to help Ralph the dog back on his feet
  7. 10 'Get a grip' - Norfolk Tory MP hits out at Truss' cabinet

Rides will take place on November 13 and 20, with each under six miles.

To make a booking, call Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook on 07887803091 or email richard@activefakenham.org.uk.


Active Fakenham is running an array of biking opportunities in November

Active Fakenham is running an array of biking opportunities in November, including services and safety checks, workshops and guided rides - Credit: Active Fakenham

Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Kirsty Wainwright, general manager of Plattens, has been speaking of the chip shops experience of staff working 4 days week

'No going back' - Four-day week set to stay on chippy's menu

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Swan Street in Fakenham is currently closed after Anglian Water were informed of a leak

Fakenham road closed after leak is discovered

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The building on Norwich Street, Fakenham, photographer on October 13

Property described as a 'carbuncle' set to go under wrap

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk chef Jamie Milliken has launched Constant Barbecuer, offering private barbeque dinner party experiences

Food and Drink

Chef launches new 'BBQ experience' dinner parties

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon