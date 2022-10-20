Community group offering a whole months of free cycling events
- Credit: Active Fakenham
A community group is offering people the chance to get back on their bikes this autumn.
Active Fakenham is offering an array of cycling opportunities in November, including servicing, safety checks, workshops and guided rides.
The project is being run in partnership with Cycling UK.
All events running throughout the month will be free, but booking is required.
The Active Fakenham team will host a market stall in Fakenham on three Thursdays during the month: November 3, 10, and 24.
From November 17 to 19, safety checks and service training will take place in Fakenham, Great Ryburgh and Great Massingham.
There will also be service training at Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre and Tittleshall Village Hall on November 8 and 10 respectively.
Rides will take place on November 13 and 20, with each under six miles.
To make a booking, call Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook on 07887803091 or email richard@activefakenham.org.uk.