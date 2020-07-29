Community group pleads for general public to become models

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham Archant

Could you be Fakenham’s next top model?

The opening of the outdoor gym at Millennium Park, Fakenham in 2014. Picture: Adam Lazzari The opening of the outdoor gym at Millennium Park, Fakenham in 2014. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Community group Active Fakenham is looking for local people of all ages, gender, and ability to model the outdoor gym equipment in Millennium Park and Hayes Lane to promote safe and social exercise.

The group have partnered with local photographer Keith Osborn and are creating a leaflet focused on how friends and families can use the outdoor gym equipment in the market town.

Chairman for Active Fakenham, Richard Crook said: “We hope to promote exercise, make people aware of the gyms and promote these facilities.

“You do not need any experience as a model. It’s just a chance for people to help us out and get some free photos from a professional photographer.”

The photos might also appear in Mr Crook’s book on walks and cycle routes in Fakenham.

They are looking to shoot the photos as soon as possible.

Anyone interested in applying should contact Active Fakenham or Keith Osborn on Facebook.