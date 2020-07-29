Search

Advanced search

Community group pleads for general public to become models

PUBLISHED: 08:35 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:35 29 July 2020

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

Archant

Could you be Fakenham’s next top model?

The opening of the outdoor gym at Millennium Park, Fakenham in 2014. Picture: Adam LazzariThe opening of the outdoor gym at Millennium Park, Fakenham in 2014. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Community group Active Fakenham is looking for local people of all ages, gender, and ability to model the outdoor gym equipment in Millennium Park and Hayes Lane to promote safe and social exercise.

The group have partnered with local photographer Keith Osborn and are creating a leaflet focused on how friends and families can use the outdoor gym equipment in the market town.

You may also want to watch:

Chairman for Active Fakenham, Richard Crook said: “We hope to promote exercise, make people aware of the gyms and promote these facilities.

“You do not need any experience as a model. It’s just a chance for people to help us out and get some free photos from a professional photographer.”

The photos might also appear in Mr Crook’s book on walks and cycle routes in Fakenham.

They are looking to shoot the photos as soon as possible.

Anyone interested in applying should contact Active Fakenham or Keith Osborn on Facebook.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

‘Never acceptable’ - Parking fines in market town triple

North Norfolk District Council/NNDC car park sign. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Repair work under way on Norfolk church damaged during storm

The pinnacle on the south-west spire of Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Men found guilty of Fakenham murder

This is a pic of murder victim Steven Murphy, who was found dead in Fakenham on Thursday. Photo supplied by Norfolk police

Charity warns it might not be here next year, despite support from MP

At its centre on Oak Street, First Focus provides a friendly meeting place and activity centre. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Most Read

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

‘Never acceptable’ - Parking fines in market town triple

North Norfolk District Council/NNDC car park sign. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Repair work under way on Norfolk church damaged during storm

The pinnacle on the south-west spire of Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Men found guilty of Fakenham murder

This is a pic of murder victim Steven Murphy, who was found dead in Fakenham on Thursday. Photo supplied by Norfolk police

Charity warns it might not be here next year, despite support from MP

At its centre on Oak Street, First Focus provides a friendly meeting place and activity centre. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

A148 closed after serious crash

Emergency services were called to a road accident on the A148 at Thursford, near Fakenham. Image: Google StreetView

Three Norfolk areas among slowest in country for broadband speeds

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Archant

Classic car and bike show is cancelled

Eight-year-old Poppy Jones admires a 1952 Plymouth on show at last year's Reepham Classic Car and Bike Festival. The event has been cancelled for this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Backlash as Norfolk loses National Cycle Network routes

A cycling path in Norfolk. The government is keen to encorage more people onto bicycles, as Sustrans declassifies a large part of the National Cycle Network. Picture: James Bass