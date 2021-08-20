Active Fakenham 'err' on the safe side as they postpone riverside day

Published: 2:39 PM August 20, 2021

Active Fakenham has postponed its riverside community day amidst weather warnings.

The day, which was set for this Sunday, August 22, on the River Wensum, was set to feature a selection of events including a cardboard raft race, rubber duck races and live music. The event on Goggs Mill Road was returning for the first time since 2019.

Unfortunately, with the forecast of thunder and lightning, Richard Crook, chair of the group announced they made the hard choice to move the event to next month to be on the safe side.

Richard Crook, chair of Active Fakenham - Credit: Richard Crook

“This has been a very difficult decision, not helped by the constantly changing weather predictions,” he said.

“Our key consideration was that everyone should be safe and then we looked at what would be needed for an enjoyable day. I have consulted with many people and organisations that are involved in putting on the event and we have to err on the side of caution.”

“Currently, the weather forecasts are showing the possibility of thunder and lightning in the night with the best forecast predicting rain through the day.

Previous ducks at the corporate duck race. - Credit: Active Fakenham

“As well as potentially spoiling the fun this will make the low lying field we are using very wet and boggy.

“As you are aware it has been a very difficult period for organising events, but I hope we will be able to go ahead on Sunday, September 19. I hope you will bear with us, and I look forward to seeing you in September. Obviously, everyone involved is very sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this has caused."

Previous boats taking part in the cardboard raft race - Credit: Active Fakenham

Mr Crook said they looked at a number of possibilities, including holding a shortened event, or during one evening in the week but they thought it would be a shame not to try to have the full festival and so have opted for rearranging it.

They confirmed that if you have bought ducks for the event they will automatically be entered into the race when they hold it.

He also added that if you have a raft to let them know if this causes any problems as they may be able to help with it.