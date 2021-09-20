Gallery
A real quacker! Town comes together for popular riverside day
- Credit: Keith Osborn
It proved to be third time lucky as a community group's riverside extravaganza finally went ahead.
Fakenham Riverside Community Day took place down at Goggs Mill in the market town on Sunday, September 19.
The day's entertainment, hosted by Active Fakenham, featured cardboard raft races, duck races, live music and stalls.
Richard Crook, chairman of the group, said: “I think it went really well. A lot of people turned up, more than last time which is pleasing.
“It is the second time we have run it like this, but we would like to get back to running in June.”
You may also want to watch:
The cardboard rafts were certainly not lacking in imagination.
From aeroplanes to sharks, the town’s folk got creative with their vessels.
Most Read
- 1 Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate
- 2 Person pulled from car as rain lashes region
- 3 ‘It went up like a matchstick’ - Neighbour’s horror at blaze
- 4 Two fisherman saved from boat taking on water
- 5 Fire crews still at scene as investigation launched into house blaze
- 6 Fakenham shop to host Macmillan Coffee Morning
- 7 A real quacker! Town comes together for popular riverside day
- 8 Shed set alight, 16 broken into and pumpkins destroyed at allotments
- 9 Location revealed for new major music festival with '90s flavour'
- 10 Investigation into rape at disused rail track closed
Three races from different age groups took place, with the winners competing in a champion of champions race to decide an overall winner.
The final saw the HMS Ducky, Pewer and Sinker compete for the crown and, despite the valiant efforts of the lone sailor in Sinker, the four-strong crew of Pewer came out on top.
It featured Tom Hewer, 19, Zanzi Pearce, 13, Barney Hewer, 8, and Sabah Pearce, 10.
“It took six hours to build by a team of six,” Mr Hewer said.
“The cardboard was from shower glass panels, which came in these huge pieces of reinforced cardboard. These made our boat, along with the best duct tape money could buy.”
“It feels fantastic. We are very pleased and it makes all the hard work worth it. To do it in a Hawaiian shirt, even better.”
The corporate duck race, in aid of Active Fakenham, produced a double winner, with Butcher & Andrews Solicitors' ‘Duck Dredd’ not only winning the race itself but also the best-dressed category.
Simon Underwood, a partner at the business, said: “Overwhelmed is the word I would use to describe how we feel with the wins.
“We have a very talented lady at work who does all of this. It took her about three or four evenings."
The Great Fakenham Duck Race saw The Rotary Club of Fakenham raise £650 through sales. This went towards prize money and will help Active Fakenham hold more events in the town.