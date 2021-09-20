A real quacker! Town comes together for popular riverside day

Gallery

Published: 12:28 PM September 20, 2021

Active Fakenham hosted their riverside community day down at Goggs Mill in the market town on September 19. - Credit: Keith Osborn

It proved to be third time lucky as a community group's riverside extravaganza finally went ahead.

Fakenham Riverside Community Day took place down at Goggs Mill in the market town on Sunday, September 19.

The cardboard raft race saw a range of creations grace the River Wensum. - Credit: Keith Osborn

The day's entertainment, hosted by Active Fakenham, featured cardboard raft races, duck races, live music and stalls.

Richard Crook, chairman of the group, said: “I think it went really well. A lot of people turned up, more than last time which is pleasing.

Chairman of Active Fakenham, Richard Crook. - Credit: Keith Osborn

“It is the second time we have run it like this, but we would like to get back to running in June.”

The cardboard rafts were certainly not lacking in imagination.

The Active Fakenham cardboard raft race final saw Sinker, Pewer and HMS Ducky compete for the crown. - Credit: Keith Osborn

From aeroplanes to sharks, the town’s folk got creative with their vessels.

Three races from different age groups took place, with the winners competing in a champion of champions race to decide an overall winner.

The crew of the winning raft, The Pewer, Tom Hewer, Zanzi Pearce, Barney Hewer and Sabah Pearce. - Credit: Keith Osborn

The final saw the HMS Ducky, Pewer and Sinker compete for the crown and, despite the valiant efforts of the lone sailor in Sinker, the four-strong crew of Pewer came out on top.

It featured Tom Hewer, 19, Zanzi Pearce, 13, Barney Hewer, 8, and Sabah Pearce, 10.

The crew of the Pewer, which was the winner of the Active Fakenham cardboard river races. - Credit: Keith Osborn

“It took six hours to build by a team of six,” Mr Hewer said.

“The cardboard was from shower glass panels, which came in these huge pieces of reinforced cardboard. These made our boat, along with the best duct tape money could buy.”

A range of businesses took part in the Active Fakenham corporate duck race. - Credit: Keith Osborn

“It feels fantastic. We are very pleased and it makes all the hard work worth it. To do it in a Hawaiian shirt, even better.”

The corporate duck race, in aid of Active Fakenham, produced a double winner, with Butcher & Andrews Solicitors' ‘Duck Dredd’ not only winning the race itself but also the best-dressed category.

Simon Underwood, a partner at Butcher & Andrews Solicitors, whose ‘Duck Dredd’, not only won best dressed but the race itself. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Simon Underwood, a partner at the business, said: “Overwhelmed is the word I would use to describe how we feel with the wins.

“We have a very talented lady at work who does all of this. It took her about three or four evenings."

The Crowd watched on from the bank of the River Wensum during the Active Fakenham riverside community day. - Credit: Keith Osborn

The Great Fakenham Duck Race saw The Rotary Club of Fakenham raise £650 through sales. This went towards prize money and will help Active Fakenham hold more events in the town.

The Active Fakenham cardboard raft races saw people taken to the Wensum to be crowned the winner. - Credit: Keith Osborn

