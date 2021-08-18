Weather could postpone Fakenham riverside day

Published: 2:54 PM August 18, 2021

Active Fakenham's Riverside community day could be postponed with early reports of thunder and lightning.

A village riverside community day could be postponed as a result of the weather.

The Active Fakenham-run day, which is set for this Sunday, August 22, on the River Wensum, was set to feature a selection of events including a cardboard raft race, rubber duck races and live music. The event on Goggs Mill Road is set to return for the first time since 2019.

However, the wait may have to go on as early weather reports suggest Fakenham could be hit with thunder and lightning.

Richard Crook, chair of Active Fakenham, said: “Safety is our primary concern and there are suggestions of thunder and lightning. We are watching the weather closely and we will make a decision on Friday.

“We will provide an update for people on our website and over social media.

“We have not explored a backup day but are looking at one as a possibility.

“Something will definitely happen.”