Community groups call on people to get involved with riverside day

The Active Fakenham cardboard raft races saw people taken to the Wensum to be crowned the winner - Credit: Pat Jones

It's all hands on deck as a popular riverside day is set to return.

Active Fakenham’s free riverside community day will go ahead on Sunday, June 19 at Goggs Mill Road, in the field by the bridge over the River Wensum. The event will see both the corporate and public duck race, along with cardboard raft races, food and drinks stalls and live music.

Last year’s event was held on September 19 after it had to be postponed twice.

Previous ducks at the corporate duck race. - Credit: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham has called on local businesses to sponsor a duck and for people to enter the cardboard raft races.

Richard Crook, from Active Fakenham, said, “Now is the time to start building your cardboard raft.

“We have had some great rafts in recent years and are pleased that the Fakenham Firefighters will be entering this year for the first time. I am looking forward to seeing what they produce.

Chairman of Active Fakenham, Richard Crook. - Credit: Keith Osborn

“Most of the rafts are creative individual efforts and the races are a lot of fun.”

The giant ducks are individually decorated by the individual business and entry forms are on the Active Fakenham website - with the race being supported by the Fakenham and District Rotary Club.

Tickets to enter the Great Fakenham Duck Race will be available on the day or can be bought in advance at the Factory Shop in the Market Place or at the Larder in Norwich Street, costing £1 each.

A range of businesses took part in the Active Fakenham corporate duck race. - Credit: Keith Osborn

The Fakenham Osprey Canoe Club is overseeing the water-based activities.

There will be a hog roast, Sri Lankan street food, stalls run by local organisations and the bouncy castles will charge a single fee for all-day access.

There is no parking or toilets at the site but there is free parking in Olivet Way, about 10 minutes away, and local pubs and shops have agreed to allow people to use toilet facilities and public toilets are in Bridge Street.

Any money raised will go towards future local Active Fakenham events. Also, like last year, the community group is supporting Fakenham First Focus with this event.

Active Fakenham is looking for volunteers to help with the event – if this is you please contact Richard Crook, 07887803091, or email richard@activefakenham.org.uk