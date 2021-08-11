Carboard rafts and duck race - Fakenham's riverside day set to return

Published: 5:30 AM August 11, 2021

The Active Fakenham led riverside community day includes cardboard raft races complete with crews and duck races, taking place on Sunday, August 22 at Goggs Mill Road, - Credit: Active Fakenham

The River Wensum will be the place to be in Fakenham this August with the return of a community day.

The Active Fakenham led riverside community day includes cardboard raft races complete with crews and duck races, taking place on Sunday, August 22 at Goggs Mill Road, returning for the first time since 2019.

Richard Crook, chair of Active Fakenham, is running the raft race in partnership with the Wensum Ospreys Canoe Club and said: “This is a fun event and was a great success when we first ran it. We are now looking for entries for this year’s races.

One cardboard raft gracing the water at a previous riverside community day. - Credit: Active Fakenham

“The rafts really are made from cardboard and carry a crew of at least one person. Unfortunately, some sink quite quickly.

“There are prizes for the fastest finisher, the most spectacular sinking and the best-dressed raft."

You may also want to watch:

The Wensum Osprey Canoe Club will be supervising the races and ensuring the safety of the participants. They will also be offering free ‘have-a-go’ taster sessions in canoes and kayaks following the races.

Lads carrying their cardboard raft to the water at a previous riverside community day. - Credit: Active Fakenham

The entry form and guidelines are on the Active Fakenham website.

Active Fakenham is also asking local businesses to get behind them by taking part in the corporate duck race to help ensure the future of their activities in the town and local area.

Money raised by the race will be put back into local events such as the Easter fun day and a wide range of activities organised throughout the year. The race will take place on the riverside community day.

Previous ducks at the corporate duck race. - Credit: Active Fakenham

Mr Crook added: “This popular event is a lot of fun. Last time we had around twenty entries. Entrants get a lot of publicity as well as helping a good cause. This year the Fakenham Racecourse is generously offering two one year membership passes as the first prize.”

The event is being organised in partnership with the Fakenham and District Rotary Club and will also support the charity Fakenham First Focus.

For more information visit the Active Fakenham website, where there are also photos and films of previous events, or contact Richard Crook on 07887803091 richard@activefakenham.org.uk