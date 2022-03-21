Community group publish Fakenham town guide

From ideas of where to grab a bite to eat, to the route for a heritage trail - a new town guide is highlighting the best Fakenham has to offer.

Active Fakenham has produced the 2022 Fakenham Town Guide, which includes useful information about local shops, services and clubs as well as shining a light on some of the more interesting features.

The guide, which is sponsored by Aldiss, will be delivered to residents across the town via the May edition of the Fakenham Sun, and in the Fakenham and Wells Times and Dereham Times on March 31.

The Active Fakenham cardboard raft race in 2021. - Credit: Pat Jones

The guide is already available on Active Fakenham’s website.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham, said: “We are very pleased with this year’s guide.

“This year it’s full steam ahead, the guide will go out with the Fakenham Times, the Fakenham Sun and there are copies available in shops in the town. It is also on websites including the Active Fakenham site where it can be read or downloaded.

“We will also distribute it across social media. We hope you find it interesting and useful.”

Chairman of Active Fakenham, Richard Crook. - Credit: Keith Osborn

Its widespread delivery will be good news for all, following the last couple of years have been difficult as distribution was disrupted and at times people were advised not to pick up or circulate paper materials.

The booklet provides ideas for places to go to get food, a spotlight on the market traders who visit Fakenham every Thursday, and free activities in the town.

There are also announcements for a number of upcoming events in the town, with more details around the Active Fakenham activities it has coming up over the next nine months. There are also plans and dates for the Queen’s jubilee, and the Christmas light switch on in Fakenham.

The 2020 edition of the Fakenham town map produced by Active Fakenham - a new map will be in this year's edition. - Credit: Archant

It also highlights the 10 new businesses which opened in across the town over the last 12 months - as well as an array of different people in the town, and their favourite thing about living there.

Mr Crook also have 2,500 copies of the guide which are available for shops and others who would like a supply. If you are interested in this, you can contact him via email - richard@activefakenham.org.uk