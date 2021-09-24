Meet the great-grandmother who has raised more than £100,000 for her church

Published: 6:00 AM September 24, 2021

St Andrews Church in Thurlton will be getting a new roof after years of fundraising by villagers lead by 97 year old Ada Fisher.

From barn dancing fundraisers to slotting in as a vicar, it is easy to see why even the Queen is congratulating this Norfolk stalwart.

Meet Ada Fisher, the 97-year-old great-grandmother leading a charge to raise much-needed funds to repair the roof of her local church.

Mrs Fisher has had some involvement with St Andrews in Thurning since she moved to the area in 1949.

Visiting the church with her late husband John, she would eventually become the churchwarden in 1968, a position she still holds to this day.

St Andrews Church in Thurlton will be getting a new roof after years of fundraising by villagers lead by 97 year old Ada Fisher.

Since the 1980s, the 97-year-old has been helping to raise money for the church’s reserve. From hosting annual barn dancers, bridge drives, flower shows, open gardens and villagers to dip into their pocket and help the church.

St Andrews Church in Thurlton will be getting a new roof after years of fundraising by villagers lead by 97 year old Ada Fisher. PCC member, Sarah Garnier, Philip Nicholson, Ada Fisher, Justina Hume and Georgina Sargent.

“She is not only the glue, but the engine that keeps us all moving,” said Philip Nicholson, a member of Thurning Parochial Church Council.

And Mrs Fisher has also received praise from the Queen herself, who chose her as a recipient of Maundy Money.

St Andrews Church in Thurlton will be getting a new roof after years of fundraising by villagers lead by 97 year old Ada Fisher.

“It was such a surprise when I opened that letter, it was absolutely amazing,” Mrs Fisher said.

Mr Nicholson has been working behind the scenes to secure grants to aid Mrs Fisher’s efforts as the church looks to find £150,000 to help repair the church’s roof.

Mrs Fisher has helped the church to raise £120,000 but it is still missing the final £30,000 needed to get both sides of the roof repaired.

They will be getting at least one side repaired on October 4.

St Andrews Church in Thurlton will be getting a new roof after years of fundraising by villagers lead by 97 year old Ada Fisher. PCC members Philip Nicholson, Ada Fisher, Sarah Garnier, Justina Hume and Georgina Sargent.

“The church has been a big part of my life, with one of my sons and daughter getting married here,” Mrs Fisher said.

“It is not just me working so hard, it is all members of the PCC working to try and get the money together to repair our roof.”

St Andrews Church in Thurlton will be getting a new roof after years of fundraising by villagers lead by 97 year old Ada Fisher.

You can see the historic building has been subject to the elements and it is one of the Norfolk churches “at risk”. The 200-year-old slate roof is in a bad way, with holes in it, leaking sunlight and rain into the medieval church which has been standing there since 1300.

If you can help, you can contact Philip Nicholson at philipnicholson947@gmail.com