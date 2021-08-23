Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times

Classical music to fill Nelson's former church

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:38 AM August 23, 2021   
Ella McCready of the Ella McCready Trio which will perform at the The Guildhall of St George on Apri

Vocalist Ella McCready is to perform at All Saints Church in Burnham Thorpe. - Credit: Archant

Classical music from different eras is to fill Lord Nelson's former church as part of a series of concerts. 

Daniel Murphy, who plays 17th century music on a lute and a similar instrument called a theorbo, will play at All Saints Church in Burnham Thorpe on September 3 at 7pm. 

On September 4 at 7pm, Japanese-born virtuoso pianist Maki Sekiya will perform works by Beethoven, Debussy, Ravel and Chopin at the church.

Female singers The Samphires will perform on September 5 from 4pm, and Wells-next-the-Sea based husband and wife electric string duo Con Brio - made up of Brenda and Stephen Stewart - will play on September 10 at 7pm.

Ella McCready, who sings everything from rock to soul to jazz, will entertain at the church on September 11 at 7pm, and cellist Leo Popplewell and accompanist Antonina Suhanova will play on September 12 from 4pm. 

You may also want to watch:

To reserve or book tickets email thorpemusic2021@gmail.com or call 07989 177079

