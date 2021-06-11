Voting open for students' Bluetooth device

Published: 5:10 PM June 11, 2021

Lily Rimmerleft, and Annabelle Platt, students at Alderman Peel High School in Wells, came up with the idea for a Bluetooth Pollution Device. - Credit: Supplied by Amazon LEP

A concept for a 'Bluetooth Pollution Device' developed by two north Norfolk students could win their school £5,000 - but it needs your help.

Voting has just opened for a 'people's choice award' in the Amazon Longitude Explorer Prize contest, in which a team consisting of Lily Rimmer, 11, Annabelle Platt, 12, are finalists.

The Year 7 students at Alderman Peel High School in Wells thought up the device for the competition, which invites young people to design, test and develop technology enterprises for social good.

A graphic illustrating the concept for the Bluetooth Pollution Device designed by Lily Rimmer and Annabelle Platt, students at Alderman Peel High School in Wells. - Credit: Supplied by Amazon LEP

Lily said: "I think our design is important because it will make people become more ‘air aware’ of carbon emissions and hopefully help everyone to reduce air pollution so we can all breathe clean air in the future."

To vote for the device in the people's choice award, visit longitudeexplorer.challenges.org/vote

Lily and Annabelle's design could also go onto win the overall prize in the contest, which would mean their school would get £20,000.



