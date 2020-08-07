Lollies and apple bobbing keep animals cool at Norfolk zoo
PUBLISHED: 14:31 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 07 August 2020
As we all do our best to keep cool, spare a thought for the animals in our Norfolk zoos.
Amazona Zoo in Cromer is home to South American wildlife including jaguars, monkeys, snakes, flamingos and tapirs.
At the zoo, staff are on hand to keep all their animals cool during what is the hottest day of the year.
All the staff are ensuring that the animals and birds have enough shade and shelter to escape the heat.
One set of animals are being entertained as well as keeping cool.
Imogen White, zoo manager at Amazona Zoo said: ‘The tapirs are kept entertained with the water apple bobbing. They also enjoy the shade.”
They say all primates at the zoo will be given fruit ice lollies to help keep them all cool against the sawing temperatures.
The zoo manager added: “We are all prepared to keep all the animals and birds hydrated and shaded.”
