Search

Advanced search

Lollies and apple bobbing keep animals cool at Norfolk zoo

PUBLISHED: 14:31 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 07 August 2020

The tapirs at Amazona Zoo are kept entertained in the water apple bobbing. Picture: Amazona Zoo

The tapirs at Amazona Zoo are kept entertained in the water apple bobbing. Picture: Amazona Zoo

Archant

As we all do our best to keep cool, spare a thought for the animals in our Norfolk zoos.

Amazona Zoo, Cromer reopens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANAmazona Zoo, Cromer reopens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Amazona Zoo in Cromer is home to South American wildlife including jaguars, monkeys, snakes, flamingos and tapirs.

At the zoo, staff are on hand to keep all their animals cool during what is the hottest day of the year.

All the staff are ensuring that the animals and birds have enough shade and shelter to escape the heat.

One set of animals are being entertained as well as keeping cool.

The tapirs at Amazona Zoo are kept entertained in the water apple bobbing. Picture: Amazona ZooThe tapirs at Amazona Zoo are kept entertained in the water apple bobbing. Picture: Amazona Zoo

MORE: Too hot for fish and chips! Scorching weather sees tourists swelter on Norfolk coast

Imogen White, zoo manager at Amazona Zoo said: ‘The tapirs are kept entertained with the water apple bobbing. They also enjoy the shade.”

They say all primates at the zoo will be given fruit ice lollies to help keep them all cool against the sawing temperatures.

The zoo manager added: “We are all prepared to keep all the animals and birds hydrated and shaded.”

The tapirs at Amazona Zoo are kept entertained in the water apple bobbing. Picture: Amazona ZooThe tapirs at Amazona Zoo are kept entertained in the water apple bobbing. Picture: Amazona Zoo

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

22 training days of live firing and aircraft flying planned at Norfolk military bases

Trainee RAF Regiment gunners from Mekitila Flight take part in section attack drills on the 8th July 2020 at STANTA Ranges as part of there final assement before graduation. Picture: SAC Jamie Ledge

80 new jobs as factory starts overnight production to feed veggie demand

Linda McCartneys in Fakenham is recruiting 80 new people to join the team. Picture: ARCHANT

‘A labour of love’ - Former deli owners prepare to ‘go mobile’

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant

‘The consequences are just ghastly’ - Christmas tree festival goes virtual

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival will be online this year as the affects of the coronavirus continue to be felt across Norfolk. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

22 training days of live firing and aircraft flying planned at Norfolk military bases

Trainee RAF Regiment gunners from Mekitila Flight take part in section attack drills on the 8th July 2020 at STANTA Ranges as part of there final assement before graduation. Picture: SAC Jamie Ledge

80 new jobs as factory starts overnight production to feed veggie demand

Linda McCartneys in Fakenham is recruiting 80 new people to join the team. Picture: ARCHANT

‘A labour of love’ - Former deli owners prepare to ‘go mobile’

Owners of the Rainbow Deli in Fakenham, Naomi Katze (left) and Alan Katze (right). Picture. Archant

‘The consequences are just ghastly’ - Christmas tree festival goes virtual

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival will be online this year as the affects of the coronavirus continue to be felt across Norfolk. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Too hot for fish and chips! Scorching weather sees tourists swelter on Norfolk coast

Wells-next-to-sea is expected to have thousands travel to the town to enjoy the scorching weather down by the beach. Picture: Pat Foan

32ft pleasure boat with two people on board towed to safety after losing steering

The RNLI all-weather lifeboat assiting the casualty vessel in Wells . Picture: RNLI

M&Co reveals which stores will be saved as firm faces virus crisis

M&Co in Dereham is one of the stores saved from being closed. Pic: Archant

What can you do if you see a dog left in a hot car?

With high temperatures this weekend, owners should remeber never to leave their dog in the car. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Government’s housing reforms blasted for giving public less say over development

Historic reforms of the planning system have been slated as contentious, pitiful and a bad day for local democracy. Pictured, prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: PA Images