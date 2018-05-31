'Without volunteers, parkrun can't happen' - Ambassador calls on market town to get up and running

Event support ambassador for parkrun, Ian Edwards. Picture: Ian Edwards Archant

A parkrun ambassador has issued a rallying call for volunteers in a bid to set up an international running event in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fakenham Academy. Photo: Fakenham Academy Fakenham Academy. Photo: Fakenham Academy

Ian Edwards, event support ambassador for parkrun, is hosting a talk tonight (Tuesday, January 28) at Fakenham Academy. If they can find the support, the run will take place on the academy's field.

Mr Edwards said: "Without volunteers, parkrun can't happen. Every parkrun relies on having a team of volunteers to help make parkrun happen each week.

"Volunteers do all the roles, from putting out signs and cones on the course, being the timekeepers, or just giving runners and walkers high-fives and lots of encouragement. Volunteering is great fun and a terrific way to get involved.

"Having parkrun in Fakenham can help local people be healthier and happier. Parkrun is for everyone, whatever your speed and ability."

Fakenham Academy's principle Richard Evans on GCSE results day. Picture: Matthew Farmer Fakenham Academy's principle Richard Evans on GCSE results day. Picture: Matthew Farmer

You may also want to watch:

The weekly event would take place every Saturday morning at 9am. Parkrun also hosts a free weekly 2k junior event for children aged four to 14 every Sunday at 9am.

In Norfolk, there are currently five junior parkruns and sixteen 5k events, but currently Fakenham does not have a parkrun. The nearest 5k events are in Swaffham, Holkham, Hunstanton and King's Lynn.

This was part of the reason that Fakenham Academy headteacher, Richard Evans, got in touch with parkrun to offer them the field.

Mr Evans said: "I saw that parkrun was thinking of bringing the 2k event to the town. So I reached out and told them we had the facilities to do the 5k because it would be better for the town.

"I am a huge supporter of parkrun. I've done over 100 runs. It's a nice way to get people, regardless of their age, to come along on a Saturday morning to have fun, get active, have some exercise and get happy."

Parkrun started back in 2004 and went onto become an international event, with over 1,800 runs, with more than 300,000 runners, joggers and walkers taking part each week.

The talk will take place at Fakenham Academy tonight at 7pm in the academy's main hall.