'You're muted!' - How lockdown changed everything for our town

Opinion

Published: 5:30 AM June 19, 2021

vice-chair of Fakenham Town Council and Fundraising officer for the Hawk and Owl Trust, Angela Glynn - Credit: Aaron McMillan

In her first column, vice-chair of Fakenham Town Council and Fundraising officer for the Hawk and Owl Trust, Angela Glynn, talks about how you can get involved in helping the town council shape Fakenham.

Fakenham Matters

Over the past year throughout the three lockdowns, work has carried on at the town council, but not in the usual way.

The office was closed, with our town clerk and deputy working from home. Our meetings were held by Zoom, with varying degrees of success! “You’re muted” became a familiar phrase until we got used to the technology.

Fakenham Town council have held their meetings over Zoom throughout the lockdowns. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

We had to cancel our planned VE Day celebrations and several other events during the year as so many people had to.

However, now that we are (hopefully) contemplating the lifting of restrictions, we thought that you might like to know about a programme of improvements to our town that the council has been discussing and planning over the past months.

Hats off and a big thank you to Kyle!

Kyle Hastings has been arranging litter picks across Fakenham. - Credit: Kyle Hastings

Readers may have seen recent coverage about Kyle Hastings and his intrepid band of litter-pickers. On just one day, they collected 59 bags of rubbish around the town.

The town council is responsible for collecting litter on its own sites, which are: Aldiss Park, Trap Lane, Millennium Park and the cemeteries at Creake Road and Queens Road.

North Norfolk District Council is responsible for all other litter collections, including the dog waste bins, although the town council pays for them to be emptied regularly.

Members of the council, along with staff from Fakenham Racecourse, will be resuming the annual litter pick (postponed in 2020 for the lockdown) on Friday, June 4.

If you are like me, you will find it really dispiriting to see litter around our town, so I’ll be out in hi-viz, gloves on and bag in hand next Friday.

We meet at the Racecourse at 9.30am. If you would like to join us, please give Trudie Moulton a call on 01328 862388.

CLM – Cyclists Lives Matter

Quite a few people have mentioned or been alarmed by young cyclists riding either on the footways or three abreast in the road.

Whilst there has been little traffic in the town during lockdown, the roads are much busier and consequently more dangerous now.

If you have a child or grandchild who cycles to and from school or for recreation, please do them a favour, and buy them a copy of the Highway Code. Then encourage them to read and obey it.

Millennium Park on Queens Road - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Millennium Park – have your say…

Okay, I am going to tackle this head on.

Not much has happened in Millennium Park for quite a long time. The play equipment is looking a bit sad and outdated, and there is not much for toddlers to play on.

The skate park seems to be well used, but it certainly could be much improved. A few residents have pointed this out to the council, and we have been discussing what ought to be done.

However, why do we know best? None of the council is of an age to use the skate park!

So, this is where you come in… rather than us deciding what is best for the park users, we thought you would like to be involved.

We have created a short survey, which is available online at: www.surveymonkey.com/fakenhamregeneration

For those who prefer the paper version, you can pick a survey form up from the council office during working hours or phone 01328 853653 and we can post one out to you.

The results will give us a better idea of what residents would like to see provided in the park, so ask the kids and grandchildren and join in the survey.

I would like to finish with a big thank you to all the traders at our terrific market and the businesses in the town who have served us so well during the past year in very trying times.

And, finally, to the Fakenham Medical Practice, recipients of the council’s Volunteer of the Year award for 2020. The wonderful volunteers and staff have jabbed their way into our hearts as well as our arms.