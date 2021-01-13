Banksy-style doctor street art appears on shop front

Published: 3:58 PM January 13, 2021

The angelic doctor appeared next to The Crown in Fakenham - Credit: Alie Hannam

A piece of art with a hint of Banksy has appeared in Fakenham.

The image, which depicts an angelic doctor, appeared on January 13, on the old Flour and Bean bakery on Market Place in the town.

The doctor is dressed in PPE and has a halo over their head, with what appears to be a vaccine syringe next to them.

The art was shared by husband and wife April and Andrew Simnor on Facebook after they spotted it on the way to work at their IT support company.

The street art appeared on the old Flour and Bean Bakery in Fakenham - Credit: April Simnor

The bakery is next to The Crown pub.

Landlady, Alie Hannam reviewed her CCTV and saw the individual responsible for the art arrived just before 12.30am and left five minutes later. Using a stencil to create the artwork.

“My daughter is a nurse and I’m a strong supporter of the NHS,” she said.

“I am proud to have this piece of art next to the pub.”

Alie Hannam said she was proud to have the street art next to the pub. - Credit: Alie Hannam



