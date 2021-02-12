Photos: Anglican shrine covered in blanket of snow

Gallery

Published: 2:28 PM February 12, 2021

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Lisa Sayce

A priest has captured photos of a Norfolk shrine covered in snow after Storm Darcy brought wintry weather to the region.

Father Ben Bradshaw at the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham awoke on February 9 to see the site covered in a blanket of snow.

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Fr Ben Bradshaw

The site, which was due to reopen with limited availability on January 11, is yet to welcome back visitors with the country in a third lockdown

He said the area was "stunning" but the shrine's priest was missing the people to share the views with.

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Lisa Sayce

"It is of course not the same without any pilgrims here to experience it," he said.

You may also want to watch:

“We miss our pilgrims and visitors.

The grounds surrounding the shrine was covered in a blanket of snow. - Credit: Fr Ben Bradshaw

"Walsingham is not the same without you and everyone here can’t wait to welcome people back to England’s Nazareth as soon as we can.”

The shrine hopes to welcome back the National Pilgrimage this year, subject to government restrictions being eased.

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Fr Ben Bradshaw

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Lisa Sayce

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Lisa Sayce

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Fr Ben Bradshaw



