Photos: Anglican shrine covered in blanket of snow
- Credit: Lisa Sayce
A priest has captured photos of a Norfolk shrine covered in snow after Storm Darcy brought wintry weather to the region.
Father Ben Bradshaw at the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham awoke on February 9 to see the site covered in a blanket of snow.
The site, which was due to reopen with limited availability on January 11, is yet to welcome back visitors with the country in a third lockdown
He said the area was "stunning" but the shrine's priest was missing the people to share the views with.
"It is of course not the same without any pilgrims here to experience it," he said.
“We miss our pilgrims and visitors.
"Walsingham is not the same without you and everyone here can’t wait to welcome people back to England’s Nazareth as soon as we can.”
The shrine hopes to welcome back the National Pilgrimage this year, subject to government restrictions being eased.
