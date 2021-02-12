Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Gallery

Photos: Anglican shrine covered in blanket of snow

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:28 PM February 12, 2021   
The shrine covered in snow

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Lisa Sayce

A priest has captured photos of a Norfolk shrine covered in snow after Storm Darcy brought wintry weather to the region.

Father Ben Bradshaw at the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham awoke on February 9 to see the site covered in a blanket of snow.

the area covered in a blanket of snow

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Fr Ben Bradshaw

The site, which was due to reopen with limited availability on January 11, is yet to welcome back visitors with the country in a third lockdown

He said the area was "stunning" but the shrine's priest was missing the people to share the views with.

the sun shining on the shrine's ground covered in snow

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Lisa Sayce

"It is of course not the same without any pilgrims here to experience it," he said.

You may also want to watch:

“We miss our pilgrims and visitors. 

Three crosses standing on the Shrine's ground

The grounds surrounding the shrine was covered in a blanket of snow. - Credit: Fr Ben Bradshaw

"Walsingham is not the same without you and everyone here can’t wait to welcome people back to England’s Nazareth as soon as we can.”

The shrine hopes to welcome back the National Pilgrimage this year, subject to government restrictions being eased.

Shrine covered in snow

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Fr Ben Bradshaw

The Shrine covered in snow

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Lisa Sayce

the shrine covered in snow

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Lisa Sayce

Shrine covered in snow

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Fr Ben Bradshaw


Most Read

  1. 1 Town pays tribute to respected firefighter
  2. 2 Butcher defrosts locks as volunteers help iced-up GP surgeries to open
  3. 3 Bearded vulture spotted over Norfolk
  1. 4 Energy company helps police in drugs arrest
  2. 5 Stunning drone shots of snowy Fakenham
  3. 6 Fears melting snow could cause more flooding
  4. 7 Plea for care home staff to get vaccinated amid 165 outbreaks
  5. 8 Community asked to have their say on new special school
  6. 9 'We need a bank in every village' - New plan to save services
  7. 10 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Headteacher at the new Fakenham school

New specialist school lay their foundations

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A pig in the snow

Gallery

In pictures - Snow turns Fakenham into winter wonderland

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A man smiling in his firefighter's uniform

Tribute paid to beloved firefighter and family man

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Chief Executive & Clerk of the Course David Hunter said without their campsite at Fakenham Racecours

'I was allergic to horses' - How racecourse clerk David overcame the odds

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus