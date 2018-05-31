North Norfolk artist shares work for free to help ‘cabin fever’

North Norfolk artist Daniel Round shares colouring prints to help those self-isolating during coronavirus. Pictured is Mr Round in his studio. Picture: DANIEL ROUND Archant

You are never too old for some colouring - which is why a north Norfolk artist is providing creatives with a selection of his drawings for free.

Allowing individuals imagination take over for a while, Daniel Round, of Melton Constable, between Holt and Fakenham, is giving away dozens of print outs of his designs in response to self-isolation.

The 36-year-old year, who publishes much of his work via his Facebook page The Art of Daniel Round, wanted to give people something to enjoy if they are stuck inside at the moment.

In a post to his followers online, he wrote: “Since so many of us are stuck inside at the moment, I thought I’d draw a few free colouring pages for the people who’d like them.

“Do let me know if you use them, I’d love to see your work.

“If they’re at all popular I’ll keep adding more to the collection.”

He then wished everyone well and encouraged people to “stay safe” amid the coronavirus pandemic

As well as paintings and drawings, Mr Round also designs tattoos and is often influenced by both literature and films when creating his designs. He uses a mix of traditional tattooists’ motifs, art nouveau influences and graphical and comic book designers’ techniques.

Talking about his decision to give away the prints, he added: “Drawing the colouring pages is really a response to cabin fever, which for many may have set in.

“By giving them away for free, I hope that other folk in the same situation can stave off boredom for an hour or two.

“I’m also curious to see what other people would do with them so please send me your designs if you do have a go yourself.”

The former Reepham High School pupil is continuing to upload more of his art prints online and has added them to a free colouring pages album via his Facebook page. The prints are for anyone of any age or ability to use and enjoy.

· To get copies, visit www.facebook.com/ArtofDanielRound and click on the images to print off. Once you have finished your design, please share your creations with Mr Round via the Facebook page or his Twitter @DanielRound.

