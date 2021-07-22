Youngsters camp out for 'Sharkitude' leavers event

Gallery

Published: 12:07 PM July 22, 2021

Astley Primary School has hosted 'Sharkitude', an end-of-year festival for its Year 6 leavers. - Credit: Supplied by Astley Primary School

Youngsters made tie-dye shirts, took part in a silent disco and played sports as a north Norfolk primary school hosted a sleepover for year six pupils.

Astley Primary School's event called 'Sharkitude' was a celebration for pupils before they leave the school for good and move onto the next phase of their education.

Freya Anderson, the school's key stage two lead, said the youngsters were thrilled to have been able to go ahead with the sleepover, following a difficult year marked by the pandemic.

She said: "We are delighted we were able to provide our year six Sharks with such an amazing opportunity to mark the end of their time at Astley Primary School.

"We know Sharkitude has created life-long memories for every one of them. We have received so many positive comments regarding our end of year celebrations, both children and parents were so grateful it really was heart-warming.

The children thoroughly enjoyed the silent disco and overnight camping and were up bright and early for their last day, mainly due to excitement! Many children were playing football before 7am.

"It was wonderful to see so many children socialising and enjoying themselves, after what can only be described as a challenging year."

Christine Herring, teaching assistant, said it was "wonderful" to have spent the year supporting the Year 6s.

She said: "Having been a teaching assistant when they were in a younger year group it was lovely to see the polite well rounded young people they had become.

"What a wonderful event it was and so great that they had the opportunity to celebrate the ending of their time at Astley in such a positive way after missing out on so much."

Teaching assistant Claire Riches, who also gives pastoral support, added: "It was a real privilege to spend two days with the year 6 pupils, seeing them enjoy themselves and socialise with each other in ways they haven't been able to recently.

"They were so appreciative of everything and threw themselves into every activity with enthusiasm. They were polite and lovely and it was such a great ending to a turbulent 18 months."

