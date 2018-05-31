Search

Headteacher ‘extremely proud’ of number of pupils back at school

PUBLISHED: 06:30 11 July 2020

Jen Goakes, headteacher of Astley Primary School. Picture: Astley Primary School

Archant

A north Norfolk school is “extremely proud” of how many students they have got back in the classroom after the lockdown.

Astley Primary school in Briston said they have seen 86 pupils every day from all year groups. Picture: Matthew Usher.Astley Primary school in Briston said they have seen 86 pupils every day from all year groups. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Astley Primary school in Briston said they have seen 86 pupils every day from all year groups as part of their wider opening drive, granting the wishes of 135 parents who wanted their children back in school.

Headteacher of Astley, Jen Goakes has been determined to provide children with the chance to come back to school, she said: “The careful, strategic planning on behalf of the Senior Leadership Team has meant that not only are all Foundation Stage, Year one and Year six pupils in school every day, but also pupils who wished them to return from years two,three,four and five have also been offered face-to-face learning time before the end of the summer term.

“Despite the many logistical challenges, we believe Astley may be one of the only schools in Norfolk which has planned to provide this degree of wider opening, whilst also maintaining home-learning links for all those pupils who are unable to attend.”

The headteacher was speaking at the school’s activity week, where they have held the ‘Sock Olympics’, a nod to the postponed Tokyo games.

The week, which included a sports day, involved pupils taking part both at home and at school in activities such as Sock Basketball, Bowling, and Jump.

Pupils who are still at home have been encouraged to send photos and videos of their scores, with staff and children both in and out of school nominating each other to complete different physical challenges.

The school’s community spirit has been highlighted during the coronavirus, with the pupils creating a ‘rainbow railings’ display for outside the school.

Pupils at Astley Primary school taking part in the Sock Olympics. Picture: Astley Primary schoolPupils at Astley Primary school taking part in the Sock Olympics. Picture: Astley Primary school

Astley Primary school teachers, teaching assistants and supervisors also joined forces to create a music video of The Rembrandts, I’ll Be There for You.

Mrs Goakes believes this highlighted how well the school has worked during the pandemic, she said: “We want to make you aware of the continued energy, enthusiasm and positivity that symbolises the Astley Primary School spirit and attitude to the current covid-19 crisis.”

