Steering wheel from crashed Cold War plane to go under the hammer

The steering wheel from an iconic Cold War plane which crashed in Norfolk is expected to sell for a four-figure sum at auction.

The Yorke wheel of a Boeing B-50 Superfortress was saved from a crash site just outside Dunton Patch, near Fakenham.

The memorabilia was donated to Norwich Street auctioneer James and Sons by a resident whose father saved it from the burning wreckage, and has been valued at between £1,500 and £2,000.

A bidding war is set to take place during the auction on Wednesday, February 9.

While the Boeing is believed to have crashed between 1947 and 1952, valuer and cataloguer Christopher Woods revealed records of the incident were difficult to find.

Mr Woods, who has worked at the auction house for 10 years, said the wheel was one of the rarest military items he had ever laid hands on.

“I have never seen anything quite like it,” he added.

“I doubt I’ll ever see another like it. I am so happy we had the pleasure to describe it and have it in our auction.

"The person who donated it was hesitant to give their name out because I guess it would have been a crime at that time to steal the aircraft components.

“I do not think there are many surviving examples of the B-50. Hopefully, it will go to a restore or someone that will have it in a museum.

“It is a piece of history, which you never expected to have in your hands, and it is amazing that one ended up in the middle of Fakenham.

“It is incredible, and even more incredible to describe it and value it for auction.”

The Boeing B-50 Superfortress was an American strategic bomber - a post-Second World War revision of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress.

The B-50 first took to the skies in 1947 and was later retired in 1965.

Mr Woods, 26, said these planes were designed to carry atomic bombs on board.

“It was one of the most iconic planes during the Cold War,” he said.

"They were made to carry the heavier bombs, such as atomic bombs. I believe it was from the American services, which were going in and out.”

Full catalogue listings can be viewed online by visiting easyliveauction.com.