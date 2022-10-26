Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Bargain Hunt films at Norfolk museum

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:00 PM October 26, 2022
Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross with Ian Brown, curator of RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre and historian Neil Storey

Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross (left) with Ian Brown, curator of RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre (centre) and historian Neil Storey - Credit: RSHC

One of the BBC’s longest-running shows recently paid a visit to a beloved Norfolk museum.

Bargain Hunt visited the RAF Sculthorpe Herrtage Centre (RSHC), near Fakenham, to film a piece about the deadly floods of 1953. 

Charlie Ross (right), presenter of Bargain Hunt, with historian Neil Storey at RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre in Wicken Green

Charlie Ross (right), presenter of Bargain Hunt, with historian Neil Storey at RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre in Wicken Green - Credit: RSHC

Ian Brown, curator of the museum, revealed it would air in the new year. 

Mr Brown said historian and author Neil Storey was asked to talk about the disaster - which claimed the lives of 100 people in Norfolk - with presenter and auctioneer, Charlie Ross.

RHSC exhibits an array of items relating to the floods, including the George Medals awarded to US Air Force personnel Freeman Kilpatrick and Reis Leming after they saved countless lives. 

“It was a great opportunity to showcase our collection and what we do on a popular daytime BBC programme," added Mr Brown. 

"The Bargain Hunt team were great and Charlie was very friendly and interested in the stories of Sculthorpe."
 

