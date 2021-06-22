Big C appeal for help in market town shops

Published: 12:47 PM June 22, 2021

Norfolk volunteer Marina Keljacki has been working in Big C’s Dereham shop since 2014. - Credit: Big C

A charity is appealing for people to work in their shops in two market towns.

The Big C is appealing for friendly and enthusiastic volunteers to work in their Fakenham and Attleborough shops to help them bounce back from the pandemic. From March 2020, the charity experienced a surge in the need for its support services, while at the same time the charity’s 11 shops and four cancer support centers had to close and their program of fundraising events canceled.

This meant that the majority of their 300 strong army of volunteers were forced to stay at home for over a year, pressing pause on the valuable help they provide the charity.

Norfolk volunteer Marina Keljacki has been working in Big C’s Dereham shop since 2014. - Credit: Big C

Norfolk volunteer Marina Keljacki has been working in Big C’s Dereham shop since 2014.

“I love all aspects of volunteering for Big C,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“If you have any spare time, it’s a wonderful and rewarding way to spend it.

The Big C shop in Dereham. - Credit: Big C

“Having lost my mum to cancer, I wanted to give something back. I would say to anyone interested in volunteering, please come and join us. Help your fellow Norfolkians, you can do as much as you want or feel capable of. Think of the help you will be giving and the funds we can collect by donating a few hours of time.”

Caroline Roberts, HR Officer at Big C said: “The unfaltering support of our volunteers is fundamental to the success of our retail operation and the high quality of the support we provide at our centers.

“It was extremely difficult when the reality of the pandemic became apparent.

Big C charity shop in Fakenham. - Credit: Big C

"Suddenly our shops and centres had to close and we couldn’t look forward to receiving their help and to regularly seeing familiar and smiling faces."

Attleborough shop is found on the High Street whilst Fakenham is located on Norwich Street. The role includes filling the racks and shelves and helping customers by finding them treasures in store.

If you live in or close to Fakenham and Attleborough and have some spare time to work in Big C’s local shops? Please get in touch at volunteering@big-c.co.uk or call 01603 619900 to find out more.