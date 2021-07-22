Community brings flower power to village streets

Published: 3:52 PM July 22, 2021

From left, Janet and Stanley Hewitt and Liz and Allen Brown, who have installed colourful planters around their village of Binham. - Credit: One of the new planters in Binham.

Planters placed around a north Norfolk village by four residents have been branded "blooming marvellous".

And visitors will soon have a chance to stop and smell the flowers thanks to a planned village yard sale, which will benefit a 'Brighten Up Binham' fund.

Janet Hewitt said she, husband Stanley and fellow Binham residents Liz and Allen Brown joined forces for the planters project.

She said: "We thought it would be something nice to brighten things up after the difficult year that everyone has had.

One of the new planters in Binham. - Credit: Supplied by Jane Hewitt

"A local businessman donated some reclaimed wood and Stanley made up the boxes. Between the four of use we planted them all up.

"We asked for donations and got near £200 for to pay for things like nails, screws and compost.

One of the new planters in Binham. - Credit: Supplied by Jane Hewitt

"Everybody has said how lovely they look. People seem really pleased that they are there."

About 20 households are planning to take part in the Sunday, August 1 yard sale from 10am to 3pm, and participating addresses will be marked with a squirrel sign. Village maps are available from the Chequers Inn.