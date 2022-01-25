'We need change' - petition launched amid calls for road to be gritted
- Credit: Google Maps/Blossoms Childcare Nursery
A nursery boss has launched a petition in a bid to ensure a hazardous road is gritted during wintry weather.
Nicky Gilkes, from Blossoms Childcare Nursery in West Raynham, is pleading with Norfolk County Council to add Station Road - between Raynham and East Rudham - to its gritting route.
He claims there have been 19 incidents on the road in four years, and fears young children and his staff could be injured or killed.
But NCC's highways services manager, Karl Rands, has said police had attended just two incident on the road in the last five years.
Gritting on Station Road has been requested by county councillors, Tom FitzPatrick and Michael Chenery, who have offered to use some of their local member highways budgets to meet any additional costs.
Meanwhile, Mr Gilkes' petition has attracted around 450 signatures as he continues to pile on the pressure.
“I am not doing this because I like the sound of my own voice; I am doing it because we need change,” said the 39-year-old.
“I am raising awareness. This is something that needs to happen for the good of the community, and they are 100pc behind it.
“We are close to having a serious accident, and all the people who live and use the road have the same opinion.”
Mr FitzPatrick maintains he tried to get Station Road added to the gritting route last year after receiving contact from drivers and parish councils in West Rudham, Raynham and Helhoughton.
But he claims his request was refused as an alternative road running through Helhoughton is already being gritted.
“We are on the case and let's see what we can do,” added Mr FitzPatrick.
“I would be really pleased if we can get Station Road added.”
Speaking earlier this month, Mr Rands said: "Over the last five years, police have only recorded two slight personal injury accidents on Station Road between East Rudham and West Raynham.
"Whilst all accidents are regrettable, this is a low overall number and would not lead us to intervene further at this time.
"Due to limited salt capacity on the gritting vehicles and time constraints, it is likely that an existing road may need to be removed from the current schedule to accommodate any new request.”