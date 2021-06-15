Your chance to spend a night in an upcycled beach hut

Published: 11:01 AM June 15, 2021

Blue Skies Campsite owners, Chris Walsingham, left, and Patrck Weston, with their recycled beach hut people can sleep in at Wells-next-the-Sea.

A campsite with a passion for upcycling is offering people the chance to spend the night in one of a town’s famous beach huts.

Blue Skies Campsite on Stiffkey Road, Wells, has been given an old beach hut which can sleep up to two people. Dubbed Bluey, the Blue Skies' camp shack, visitors have the chance to sleep in one of the first huts to appear on the beach.

The metal hut includes a kettle and a gas stove, cutlery, plates, cups and most importantly wine glasses. They also dubbed it as ‘almost’ en-suite’, with only a short walk to the toilets and showers provided on the site.

The beach hut which has been recycled as a mini hotel people can sleep in at the Blue Skies Campsite.

Co-owners of Blue Skies, Patrick Weston and Chris Walsingham are into their sixth year of business together at the site, which features a number of pre-loved facilities, including their reception being the old tennis club’s pavilion, toilets made from old office buildings, and showers from old sheds.

Mr Weston does not want to see stuff end up in the skip when it could be used.

“It seems such a waste, and in this day and age, there is this real throwaway culture we have in the world,” he said.

Another recycled building at the Blue Skies Campsite, Wells-next-the-Sea, is the reception and shop which used to be Wells Tennis pavillion.

“Everything is all too easy to dump things and buy new stuff, but we think, why not try to make the best of the old stuff and turn it into something new.

“Being eco-friendly is incredibly important in this current climate, so let's try and keep the current climate.”

The pair say the huts have had a great reaction, with half a dozen bookings in a week, as well as positive comments from social media. They plan to add another two huts for next year’s season.

Owner Chris Walsingham inside the recycled beach hut people can sleep in at the Blue Skies Campsite.

This need to improve the site year on year, while still keeping the electric free ‘back to basic’ camping has meant this upcycling has been important for them to keep people returning. Their methods appear to be working, with an almost full booking this summer.

“We are the cheapest site in the area,” Mr Walsingham said.

“We kept our prices the same as last year as we weren't the only ones who suffered through this year so we thought we would keep the prices the same for families.”

Inside the recycled beach hut people can sleep in at the Blue Skies Campsite at Wells-next-the-Sea.




