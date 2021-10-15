Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Crews called to blaze on boat in Wells Harbour

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:30 PM October 15, 2021    Updated: 10:47 PM October 15, 2021
Wells quay bathed in afternoon sunshine. Picture: Ian Burt

A boat caught fire this evening in Wells Quay, causing a large blaze - Credit: Archant

A boat in Wells-next the-Sea caught fire this evening, causing plumes of smoke and huge flames.

Fire crews and the RNLI Wells lifeboat are attending the fire.

Images captured from the Wells Harbour webcam show the dramatic scale of the fire.

Fire services were called to the incident at 6.42 pm, with four crews attending.

The fire service have said that everything is under control and that good progress was being made by crews tackling the blaze.

It is not known whether anyone was on board the boat at the time of the fire. 

