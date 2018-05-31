Brewery launches new beer in celebration of shanty singers' 10th anniversary

Nelson's Shantymen, who rehearse at The Jolly Sailors pub in Brancaster Staithe, formed with the aim of keping the spirit of sea shantymen alive. Picture: Sam Ireson Archant

A brewery has named its new beer after a band of shanty singers whose tireless fundraising has kept the tradition alive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new Nelson's Shantymen beer has been launched by Brancaster Brewery, based at The Jolly Sailors in pub in Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Archant The new Nelson's Shantymen beer has been launched by Brancaster Brewery, based at The Jolly Sailors in pub in Brancaster Staithe. Picture: Archant

Brancaster Brewery, based at The Jolly Sailors pub in Brancaster Staithe, is set to launch its sixth beer, Nelson's Shantymen.

The bitter ale takes its name from a group of shanty singers who have been entertaining pub-goers since 2010, thus recognising its 10th anniversary.

You may also want to watch:

Nelson's Shantymen have raised more than £30,000 for good causes over the years and, at an anniversary party at The Jolly Sailors on March 14, they will hand over £1,500 to East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The group will also give Nelson's Journey and Magpie Centre £500 each, before launching their 10th anniversary album.

The new beer is brewed using malted Maris Otter barley from Branthill Farm, Wells, and will be available from The Jolly Sailors, The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe and The Kings Head in Letheringsett.

50pc of the profits will be donated to the band's charity pot for 2020.